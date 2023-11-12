Telangana: Committed to SC sub-categorisation, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he was committed to the long-felt need for sub-categorisation of the SCs for the purpose of applying reservations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he will constitute a committee to address the issue for which Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has been fighting for decades besides extending help in the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court on behalf of the government of India.

Modi was speaking at a public meeting - Anagarina Vargala Vishwaroopa Sabha - organised by MRPS at Parade Grounds here to declare its support to the BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections slated to be held on November 30. Addressing the massive gathering consisting of predominantly Madiga community, Modi acknowledged Manda Krishna Madiga’s three-decade-long selfless struggle and expressed commitment to work “under his leadership” for justice.

Emotions ran high as Krishna Madiga was visibly moved by Modi’s support and reciprocated the gesture by declaring his support for the BJP. “No BRS, No Congress, No other parties, only BJP,” said Krishna Madiga.The Prime Minister, seeking mercy for the perceived sins committed by the political class post-independence, also launched a scathing attack on the ruling BRS and the Congress, accusing them of betraying and disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar.

Lashing out at the governance in Telangana, he alleged that the BRS dispensation betrayed all communities, including the Madiga. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfil promises such as providing three acres of land to Dalit families and not being able to cover all Dalits under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which, according to him, only benefited the relatives of BRS MLAs. “KCR did not deliver on his promise of allotting three acres of land to Dalits. The Dalit Bandhu scheme has ended up as one benefiting the relatives of BRS MLAs,” he said.

Accusing KCR of delivering irrigation scams, the PM cautioned the people of Telangana to be wary of the designs of not only the BRS but also those of the Congress.“BRS and Congress are anti-Dalit parties. By demanding that the Constitution of India should be rewritten, KCR has insulted Ambedkar, and Congress defeated Ambedkar in elections twice. The Congress failed to instal the Ambedkar photo in Parliament Central Hall. Neither did it confer Bharat Ratna on him. It was the BJP-supported government which honoured him.”

He accused the Congress of making all efforts to stall the election of Dalit leader Ramnath Kovind and an adivasi Droupadi Murmu to the office of the President of India. Levelling serious allegations, the Prime Minister said that BRS with the help of the AAP government in Delhi resorted to liquor scam involving thousands of crores of rupees. “The State governments of Delhi and Telangana helped each other not in development but in corruption,” he alleged.

Juxtaposing BJP against the Congress and the BRS, Narendra Modi said that the latter were fighting the election to rule but the saffron party, to serve and empower SC/STs. He also recalled how he worked under the leadership of former BJP president Bangaru Laxman and trained under him.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Krishna Madiga remarked, “When Madigas remained suppressed in the State with no representation in the KCR’s cabinet, Modi gave priority to them by giving cabinet berths. This is the proof that Modi is committed to ensuring social justice.”During the two-hour-long public meeting, Krishna Madiga broke down multiple times as the Prime Minister showered affection. In return, Krishna Madiga extended support by raising the slogan - “No BRS, No Congress, No other parties, but only BJP”.

Woman climbs floodlight tower, PM pleads her to climb down

A woman created a flutter at the PM’s meeting by climbing up the floodlight tower when he was speaking on sub-categorisation of SCs. Seeing this, Narendra Modi requested her to climb down. “Please, come down. Don’t this. I am with you. I will listen to you. If you do this it would not serve any purpose. I came here for you and you must listen to Krishna Madiga,” said the PM.

