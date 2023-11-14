BRS lodges plaint over TPCC chief Revanth’s remarks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that A Revanth Reddy was provoking the cadre during electioneering which resulted in two attacks on BRS candidates in a week, the legal team of BRS on Monday requested Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to restrain the TPCC chief for the deliberate violations and disqualify him from campaigning for Congress in any forum for the rest of the campaign period till the elections are completed.

The BRS also demanded that the CEO remove the banned advertisements of the Congress from Facebook and other social media platforms. The BRS legal team, headed by its secretary Soma Bharath Kumar, and others submitted a representation to the CEO. Speaking to reporters later, Bharat alleged that Revanth was using abusive language in the campaign. He said the BRS members requested the CEO to see that Revanth does not further participate in the election campaign.

It may be recalled that BRS candidate Guvvala Balaraju was allegedly attacked by the Congress workers on Saturday night in Achampet. Another BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy sustained injuries in an attack in Medak recently.

“The modus-operandi of these criminal activities resorted by Congress is very clear as far as their intentions are concerned. The visuals are very clear as to their intention to kill two BRS candidates. The motive of the Congress and TPCC president is to create an atmosphere of fear and threat to the lives of the public, particularly voters. They want to create a basis for the law-enforcing agency to impose restrictions and thereby prevent BRS from campaigning freely,” the BRS said in the complaint.

“These conspiracies and consequent criminal offences committed by Congress and TPCC president and the accused who have participated in the above criminal activity needs to be taken with all seriousness by ECI,” it added.

‘Illegal, vulgar content yet to be removed’

BRS leaders alleged that despite the ECI’s directive to delete the illegal and vulgar content in the advertisements, Congress has not withdrawn them. “Still, such advertisements continue to be displayed on social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube etc. We request you to kindly delete all the stuff immediately from the aforementioned platforms,” the complaint added

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Alleging that A Revanth Reddy was provoking the cadre during electioneering which resulted in two attacks on BRS candidates in a week, the legal team of BRS on Monday requested Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to restrain the TPCC chief for the deliberate violations and disqualify him from campaigning for Congress in any forum for the rest of the campaign period till the elections are completed. The BRS also demanded that the CEO remove the banned advertisements of the Congress from Facebook and other social media platforms. The BRS legal team, headed by its secretary Soma Bharath Kumar, and others submitted a representation to the CEO. Speaking to reporters later, Bharat alleged that Revanth was using abusive language in the campaign. He said the BRS members requested the CEO to see that Revanth does not further participate in the election campaign. It may be recalled that BRS candidate Guvvala Balaraju was allegedly attacked by the Congress workers on Saturday night in Achampet. Another BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy sustained injuries in an attack in Medak recently.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The modus-operandi of these criminal activities resorted by Congress is very clear as far as their intentions are concerned. The visuals are very clear as to their intention to kill two BRS candidates. The motive of the Congress and TPCC president is to create an atmosphere of fear and threat to the lives of the public, particularly voters. They want to create a basis for the law-enforcing agency to impose restrictions and thereby prevent BRS from campaigning freely,” the BRS said in the complaint. “These conspiracies and consequent criminal offences committed by Congress and TPCC president and the accused who have participated in the above criminal activity needs to be taken with all seriousness by ECI,” it added. ‘Illegal, vulgar content yet to be removed’ BRS leaders alleged that despite the ECI’s directive to delete the illegal and vulgar content in the advertisements, Congress has not withdrawn them. “Still, such advertisements continue to be displayed on social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube etc. We request you to kindly delete all the stuff immediately from the aforementioned platforms,” the complaint added Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp