Nalgonda BRS MLA Bhupal Reddy’s village has no bus service

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: It is unbelievable but true. There are no bus services to the native villages of prominent BRS and Congress leaders in the Nalgonda district. Urumadla village of Chityala mandal, the native village of Nalgonda BRS MLA Bhupal Reddy and State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, does not have basic bus services.

Last year, a few Narketpally to Munugode buses were operated via Urumadla but this service has been stopped for unknown reasons, which invited the local residents ire.

The villagers are angry as they now have to hire autos to travel to other villages or nearby towns for their day-to-day work. Narasimha, a resident of the village, said that no matter how many times the villagers complained to the RTC authorities, no action was taken.

Another resident, N Parijata said: “The Chityala mandal headquarters is eight kilometres away. Once a week or in 10 days, a bus goes to Munugode at 7 in the morning through Urumadla. We are facing a big problem because of lack of bus services.” People of other villages, including Palivela and Siripuram are facing similar problems due to lack of bus services.

Denied double bedroom scheme benefits

The less said about the welfare schemes the better. Take, for instance, the 2BHK housing scheme. Around 140 double-bedroom houses were constructed in the village two years ago, but they have not been allotted to the beneficiaries. Because of this, bushes have grown in this 2BHK housing complex while doors and windows are missing from these units. Now, they have become a haven for anti-social elements.

“My house was damaged and water leaks through the ceiling during the rainy season,” said a villager while lamenting the fact that the government is yet to allot the houses to the beneficiaries. The situation is no different in Brahmana Vellemla, the native village of Nakrekal MLA Chirumurthi Lingaiah, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Rajagopal Reddy. Around 600 villagers applied for double-bedroom houses but not a single unit has been built so far.

