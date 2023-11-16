Crunchy deets: Renuka rooting for Bhatti’s victory?

By Express News Service

Renuka rooting for Bhatti’s victory?

CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has thrown down the gauntlet to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, vowing to defeat the latter in the Madhira segment in the upcoming Assembly elections. Interestingly, Renuka Chowdhury, who is believed to be not on good terms with Vikramarka, reacted to the communist leader’s comment and dared him to “do it” instead of just giving statements.

The senior Congress leader’s response has left her party colleagues scratching their heads as they are not sure if she is secretly rooting for Vikramarka’s victory or just enjoying the chaos that unfolds when politicians start challenging each other?

Feeling the pressure

While some of his party candidates are still facing the heat from the rebel candidates, Congress contestant in Adilabad Kandi Srinivas Reddy seems to be feeling the pressure from the ‘cooker’ poll symbol, which was allotted to Praja Ektha Party’s Kema Srinivas. Much before the ECI issued the election notification, Srinivas Reddy had distributed cookers among the constituents, hoping they would vote for him. Now, he is worried over the possibility of rural folk stamping their vote on cooker symbol.

NTR shaped my journey: Thummala to TDP leaders

KHAMMAM: Congress candidate Thummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday said that the upcoming elections will change the political landscape of Khammam. Speaking to TDP leaders and workers in Khammam, Thummala said that NT Rama Rao shaped his political journey.

He spoke about his efforts during the NTR era to strengthen TDP in the erstwhile Khammam district and said that he was committed to following NTR’s path for the betterment of farmers. Thummala said: “I am contesting for the development of the district, not for the MLA post.”He noted that Congress provided him an opportunity after the BRS did not grant him a ticket. “A victory in Khammam is not just a win for me but also for Telangana,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Manuguru tomorrow

HYDERABAD: Congress State campaign co-chairman and Palair candidate Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy along with Khammam candidate Thummala Nageswara Rao held a joint media briefing on Wednesday and announced that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Manuguru town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district at 10 am on November 17, where he will participate in a roadshow and a public meeting as part of the election campaign. They appealed to the public to ensure the success of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting scheduled for 17 November.

Contributions: B Kartheek, S Raja Reddy

