Female voters dominate in eleven segments of erstwhile Medak district in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: The fate of eight candidates across eleven Assembly segments in the erstwhile Medak district lies with the crucial votes of women. With exceptions in Patancheru, Narayankhed, and Zaheerabad constituencies, the remaining nine constituencies boast a higher number of women voters, ranging from 2,000 to 9,000 on average. Remarkably, the district records 1,04,830 more women voters than men.

To win the votes of the public, major party candidates are conducting door-to-door campaigns, mobilising women workers and rallying the support of relatives to attract female voters. The Medak constituency holds the highest number of female voters, with an excess of 9,396 compared to males. This constituency comprises a total of 4,34,900 voters, including 2,10,209 males and 2,24,680 females.

In Siddipet, represented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the total voter count stands at 2,33,733, consisting of 1,15,346 male voters, 1,18,317 female voters, and around 70 third-gender voters. Similarly, in the Gajwel Constituency, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, out of 2,74,654 voters, 1,36,294 are male, 1,38,353 are female, and seven belong.

Husnabad Constituency tallies 2,42,182 voters, with 1,19,763 men, 1,22,415 women, and four third gender voters. Dubbak has 97,019 male voters and 1,01,081 female voters, while Narsapur has 1,07,850 male voters and 1,12,925 female voters. Sangareddy and Andole constituencies consist of 2,45,210 and 2,49,242 voters, respectively, with fairly balanced male and female voter ratios along with a few transgender voters.

Contrarily, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, and Patancheru constituencies demonstrate a higher count of male voters. Zaheerabad holds 2,70,782 voters, including 1,36,523 males and 1,34,259 females. Narayankhed records 2,31,180 votes, with 1,16,581 male voters and 1,14,599 female voters.

Patancheru, known for its industrial development, marks 3,97,237 voters, comprising 2,05,045 male voters and 1,92,116 female voters. Remarkably, Patancheru also boasts the highest voter count in the erstwhile Medak district and houses 76 third-gender voters, according to official sources.

