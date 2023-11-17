'Too late, too little': KTR on Chidambaram's regret over loss of lives during Telangana movement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao targeted the Congress after its senior leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram expressed regret over loss of lives during the Telangana movement.

Rama Rao posted on the X platform: “Too late and Too little Chidambaram Ji. Your party is solely responsible for taking the lives of hundreds of Telangana youngsters from 1952-2014. No matter how hard you try now, the people of Telangana will always remember the brutalities Congress perpetrated on us (sic).”

Meanwhile, Harish Rao said that Chidambaram expressing regret was like a murderer condoling the deaths. “Several youths sacrificed their lives only after the Central government took back Chidambaram’s statement on separate Telangana,” Harish Rao posted on X. He also said that Chidambaram has spread canards about Telangana’s debts and revenue. “Telangana’s fiscal prudence is better than several states being ruled by the Congress,” Harish Rao said.

“The people of Telangana are not ready to believe the words of Chidambaram, who is seeking an opportunity for the Congress to form the government here. Let Chidambaram try it in Tamil Nadu and see if the Congress comes to power there,” he added.

కాంగ్రెస్ నేత చిదంబరం తీరు చూస్తుంటే హంతకుడే సంతాపం తెలిపిన‌ట్టుగా ఉంది

తెలంగాణ ప్రకటన చేసిన చిదంబరం.. దాన్ని వెనక్కి తీసుకున్న ఫలితంగా కదా ఉద్యమంలో యువకులు బలిదానం చేసింది.

— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) November 16, 2023

Every household will benefit from BRS initiatives: Kavitha

An elderly woman is seen interacting with

MLC Kavitha in Korutla on Thursday

JAGTIAL: Asserting that every household will get benefits from one or the other scheme, MLC K Kavitha on Thursday that voters need not worry if they are eligible for any of the government initiatives because BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar will introduce new schemes if elected in the state.

Campaigning for BRS candidate Dr K Sanjay in Korutla, she said every household in the state will be covered by at least one of the government schemes in the near future. Kavitha shared that the BRS was mulling the setting up of schools for poor students from the upper castes.

Comparing the Congress to a chameleon, the MLC said the Congress changes colours whenever needed.

She stated that Congress was trying to create controversy by filling cases regarding appointments and irrigation projects.

