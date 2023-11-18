AICC president questions KCR’s role in Telangana formation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that it was people who fought for Telangana and it was the Congress that formed the State, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday sought to know what was the role of BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the formation of the State.

Addressing a public meeting at Medchal, along with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, he wanted to know if KCR and his family were the only participants in the statehood movement. “Who fought for a separate Telangana? Who sacrificed their lives? It’s the people of Telangana. They have agitated in every sector and every possible location. Because of their sacrifices, Telangana was achieved. Who gave it? It’s our leader Sonia Gandhi. What is your role in it? You are claiming that you have gone on satyagraha. But several people did the same for this cause,” Kharge said.

Alleging that the BJP, BRS, and AIMIM are working together to defeat the Congress, Kharge said that the people of Telangana will not let that happen. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a “false campaign” against his party.

Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, that the BRS will be swept away by the Congress tsunami in the upcoming elections. “People have decided to vote the Congress to power. They are determined to teach KCR a befitting lesson,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Revanth campaigned in the Kodangal Assembly segment. While addressing a corner meeting in the constituency, Revanth said, “Forget about the Bangaru Telangana that was promised by the BRS. The people are now being forced to sell their gold and valuables for survival,” he said.

