Congress promises 2L jobs, releases ‘job calendar’ in Telangana

Party vows to complete recruitment process within one year if voted to power

Published: 18th November 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge during the release of the party manifesto for the upcoming Telangana State Assembly Elections at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reiterating that it is committed to resolving the unemployment issue, the Congress on Friday promised to fill two lakh job vacancies if it is voted to power in Telangana. 

As part of its election manifesto titled Abhaya Hastam, which was unveiled by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and other State Congress leaders, the grand old party released a “job calendar”, specifying the dates on which it would issue notifications for filling vacancies in different departments. The party also announced that the job aspirants would be exempted from paying application fees. 

While promising to fill two lakh existing vacancies within one year of forming a government, the party said that it would issue the job notifications from February 1, 2024, and complete this process on December 15, 2024.

Later speaking to TNIE, Congress manifesto committee chairman and MLA D Sridhar Babu said, “Unemployment is one of the primary concerns. There are nearly two lakh vacancies. We have a responsibility to fill them. In the last 10 years, the BRS government kept either cancelling or postponing the recruitments. Several youngsters have suffered due to misgovernance.”

“The people are not willing to accept if we merely say that we will carry out recruitments. That’s why we have specifically mentioned the job notification dates in the manifesto. The recruitments will take place as per the schedule mentioned in the job calendar,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X that the recruitment drive will benefit the SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities. He also promised that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would be revamped if the Congress formed the government in the State. 

