Telangana CM studied in school, college built by Congress: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Countering the BRS narrative of the Congress truncating power supply if voted to power, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured that the party remains committed to the development of farmers and would provide 24x7 free electricity to the agriculture sector.

“Farmers of Telangana will not be required to pay a single rupee as an electricity bill. We are guaranteeing 24 hours of free power for the agriculture sector and up to 200 units of free power to every household under the Gruha Jyothi scheme,” Rahul said at an election meeting in the Warangal East constituency.

The Congress MP held public meetings, and street corner meetings and conducted a padayatra in Pinapaka, Narsampet, and Warangal East Assembly constituencies.

Symbol of corruption

Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s accusations that the Congress did nothing in 60 years, Rahul said that even the school and college in which KCR studied were built during the Congress regime.

Lashing out at the chief minister, he said that he visited the Kaleshwaram project and saw its sunken pillars and cracks developed in walls. “The Kaleshwaram project has become a symbol of corruption of the BRS government,” Rahul said.

He added that the people would not have expected that just one family would enjoy the entire treasure of the state. The Congress MP said that the chief minister’s family took over key portfolios — land administration, liquor, and irrigation — where corruption is possible.

BJP supporting BRS

Alleging a link between the BJP, BRS and AIMIM, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been supporting the BRS in this election through the backdoor. He also alleged that the BJP has directed its cadres to vote for the BRS in the Assembly elections while a third party, the AIMIM, is trying to hamper the Congress prospects wherever possible.

Listing out his party’s poll promises, Rahul said that the homemakers will save approximately Rs 2,000 on bus fares, Rs 700 on each LPG refill, and on power charges while getting Rs 2,500 every month.

“We have told the CMs in the Congress-ruled states that the same amount of money being given to those well-off should be given to the poor,” Rahul said. He also promised that the Congress would undertake caste census immediately after coming to power.

Wants to rename Pragathi Bhavan

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress government would rename the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, to Praja Paalana Bhavan. He said that the doors of Praja Paalana Bhavan would remain open to all 24x7. “Congress’s victory will usher in a golden era of ‘Prajala Telangana’. The Pragathi Bhavan will be renamed ‘Praja Paalana Bhavan’, whose doors will be open to all, 24x7. The CM and all ministers will hold regular Praja Darbaars to listen to and resolve people’s grievances within 72 hours. Join us in building an accountable, transparent and people-first Prajala Telangana,” Rahul posted on X platform, with the hashtag #MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali.

