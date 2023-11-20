Home States Telangana

Congress gears up to make inroads in ST segments in Telangana

In the Asifabad Assembly constituency, traditionally a stronghold for the Congress, the dynamics have shifted.

Published: 20th November 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Congress is determined to reclaim its historical standing in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) reserved constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district, with a particular focus on the Khanapur constituency. After a gap of 40 years, the party has allocated the ticket to Vedma Bojju Patel, a Gond tribal, in a bid to revive its presence in the region.

The erstwhile Adilabad district comprises three ST reserve constituencies: Khanapur, Asifabad, and Boath, and the Congress is determined to make significant inroads in these areas. The Khanapur constituency has not been represented by the Congress for four decades. A Revanth Reddy, upon assuming the role of TPCC president, directed his focus to the constituency and organised the first public meeting in Indervalli Mandal. The region has been dominated by regional parties for the past 40 years.

The party has mobilized leaders, including pulling in prominent national leaders for campaign events. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, made her inaugural appearance at the election campaign in support of Vedma Bojju Patel for the Khanapur Assembly constituency.

In the Asifabad Assembly constituency, traditionally a stronghold for the Congress, the dynamics have shifted. In the 2018 elections, the Congress candidate emerged victorious but later joined the BRS. For the upcoming elections, the party has nominated Sham Naik, a Lambada candidate.

Even in Boath, the Congress was dominant from 1962 till the 1983 elections. However, regional parties have held the seat since then. This time, the party has allocated the ticket to Gajender Ade, who has contested on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2018 election, while the Congress candidate in 2018, Soyam Bapu Rao, is contesting on a BRS ticket this time.

In a noteworthy departure, the Congress has allocated tickets for the 12 ST reserve constituencies in the state, dividing them equally between Gond tribals and Lambadas. Despite the Gond community dominating the Asifabad constituency, the Congress has chosen to field a Lambada candidate, expressing optimism about reclaiming the constituency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Scheduled Tribes reserved constituencies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp