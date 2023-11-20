Home States Telangana

Telangana movement fighter puts ‘KCR temple’ up for sale

However, since then he has felt ignored by Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao and has now put up the temple for sale.

KCR temple

Chief minister KCR temple for sale in Dhandapelli mandal Head quarter in mancherial district.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Once a big supporter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Gunda Ravinder, a Telangana movement proponent, constructed a small temple in front of his residence in Dhandapelli in 2016 and began praying to a statue of the BRS supremo. However, due to a lack of support from the ruling party, he has now put up the temple for sale.

A member of the Arya Vysya community, Ravinder told TNIE that he was enamoured by the activities of KCR during the Telangana movement. To immortalize his hero’s contributions, he built a temple by spending Rs 2 lakh.

However, since then he has felt ignored by Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao and has now put up the temple for sale. The construction of the temple and the installation of the statue cost about Rs 2 lakh, he added.

Ravinder said when he invited BRS leaders, including MLC K Kavitha and Mancherial district leaders, for the temple inauguration, they didn’t attend it. Expressing his disappointment, Ravinder revealed that despite a personal relationship established during the Telangana movement, attempts to meet KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan were unsuccessful.

