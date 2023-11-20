Home States Telangana

Two dead, 10 injured after wall of under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

Rajendernagar DCP, Jagdeeshwar Reddy said, "One body was recovered and authorities are trying to recover another body from under debris".

Published: 20th November 2023 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

The wall of an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad | Videograb

By Online Desk

At least two construction workers lost their lives and 10 others were injured after the wall of an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

Rajendernagar DCP, Jagdeeshwar Reddy said, "One body was recovered and authorities are trying to recover another body from under debris". DCP Reddy said the injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

“2 died, and around 10 were injured after a private indoor stadium which is under construction collapsed. Rescue operation is still on," he said.

A rescue operation is currently underway. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Rangareddy stadium collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp