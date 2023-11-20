Two dead, 10 injured after wall of under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

By Online Desk

At least two construction workers lost their lives and 10 others were injured after the wall of an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

Rajendernagar DCP, Jagdeeshwar Reddy said, "One body was recovered and authorities are trying to recover another body from under debris". DCP Reddy said the injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | Telangana: Two people died, 10 injured as an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad in Rangareddy district.



— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

“2 died, and around 10 were injured after a private indoor stadium which is under construction collapsed. Rescue operation is still on," he said.

A rescue operation is currently underway. Further details about the incident are awaited.

