Telangana Muslim Organisations Joint Action Committee extends support to Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging a “mutual political understanding” between the BRS and the BJP over the last 10 years, the Telangana Muslim Organisations Joint Action Committee (TSMOJAC) has extended support to the Congress in the ensuing Assembly elections.

The TSMOJAC comprises prominent Muslim personalities including JAC State convener and co-conveners Syed Saleem Pasha, Sheikh Yusuf Baba (Skybaba), Prof Mohammed Ansari, Mohamme Parvez, and others.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, TSMOJAC alleged that the BRS government had intentionally ignored its commitments to the Muslims. They said that the Telangana Muslim community was keenly watching the “clandestine cooperation” between the BRS and the BJP.

“The MIM advocates for supporting the BRS, which has established a political alliance with the BJP government, which is known for its discriminatory tendencies, instead of fulfilling the commitments made to the Muslim community,” they said. They also alleged that the BJP troubled Muslim community by bringing in citizenship regulations like NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

TSMOJAC said that they have provided the BRS government with an opportunity to look into their demands. “The BRS manifesto, which was released subsequent to the elections, fails to address the demands put forth by the Muslim JAC. Every single demand was unheeded. Furthermore, the pledges made to Muslims are not being addressed in the whirlwind election campaign. A reservation of 12 percent is also being overlooked,” they said.

They said that the Congress give significant commitments to Muslims community in its Muslims Declaration and manifesto. They further requested the Muslim community to come together and vote for the Congress.

