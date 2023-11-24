Independent candidate Barrelakka seeks protection following attack on brother

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karne Shireesha, popularly known as Barrelakka, an independent candidate from the Kollapur constituency in Nagarkurnool district, has approached the Telangana High Court on Thursday, filing a lunch motion petition seeking intervention to declare the alleged inaction of the respondent officials in maintaining law and order during her election campaigning as illegal, arbitrary, and a violation of constitutional principles.

Earlier this week, Shireesha’s brother, Chintu, was attacked by four youths in Vennacherla village. Shireesha recounted the incident in a video that has now gone viral, detailing the intimidation she faced, sparking protests. On social media, many have alleged that the assailants were linked to the ruling BRS.

Shireesha requested the court to direct the respondents, including the state, represented by principal secretaries of Home and Revenue departments, the chief election commissioner of India, the chief election commissioner of the state election commission, Nagarkurnool collector, superintendent of police, and the station house officer of Peddakothapally mandal, to provide the necessary security, including two plus two gunmen facility, throughout her campaign in Kollapur. Shireesha’s half-minute video on what forced her to contest as an independent candidate in the Assembly elections has struck a chord with the youth and became viral, as she explained how she was rearing buffaloes for a living after completing her degree, because of a lack of job opportunities.

She has alleged that she has been threatened by the followers of political leaders to not campaign or contest, as they feared she would split the votes. She broke down on the night her brother was attacked by goons, and in no time she became a political sensation in the state. In fact, activists came out in support of her in these testing times.

In her petition, Shireesha accused the officials of deliberately neglecting to provide security to her as a candidate, leaving her vulnerable to potential disruptions by anti-social elements and vested interests associated with other contesting candidates and parties. The petitioner argued that such actions are unjust, arbitrary, and in violation of the principles of natural justice, as well as Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. After hearing the petitioner’s contentions, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy refused the lunch motion petition, but has scheduled the hearing for Friday.

