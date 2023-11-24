Telangana polls: Congress used Dalits as vote bank, did nothing for them, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY: Hailing the “transformation” in the lives of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community after the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the Dalitwada in Huzurabad looks like Dhorawada (a locality where feudal landlords reside).

Finding fault with the Congress for not improving the living standards of the Dalits over the 50 years of its rule, he said the grand old party has used Dalits as a vote bank and never thought about their welfare.

Addressing public meetings at Maheshwaram, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, and Patancheru on Thursday, the BRS supremo said the government will implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in one phase across the Vikarabad (SC) constituency if the pink party is voted to power once again.

Denying the claim by Congress leaders that he took back land from Dalits, KCR promised that if he wins a third time, he will make sure Dalits have full rights to the land. “Every Dalit family will become a Bangaru Kutumbam,” he said.

Cautioning the people of Telangana that they would meet the “same fate as the people in Karnataka” if they believed in the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, KCR said the Karnataka government was providing five hours of power supply to farmers. Congress would give “power holidays to industries” in Telangana if they are elected, he said.

He also stressed that the people of Telangana are not “Ghulams” (slaves) of Delhi, in an indirect jibe at the Congress and the BJP. He criticised the proposed reduction of agricultural electricity supply to three hours against the current 24 hours, cautioning about the consequences, including exploding transformers and substations.

The BRS chief estimated that replacing the existing 32 lakh agricultural motors with 10 HP motors would cost Rs 50,000 crore. “The people should understand what will happen if such people are voted to power,” he remarked.

The BRS supremo criticised the Congress, stating that party leaders destroyed the state for 50 years. “Congress leaders who have tried to deceive the public with lies and half-baked truths are trying to mislead the public by making unrealistic promises once again,” he added.

KCR held Congress responsible for a series of incidents, including the 1969 movement resulting in 400 casualties, the killing of seven university students, and the contentious merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, he blamed Congress for failing to honour commitments after the alliance in 2004, stating that it led to the suicides of hundreds of students.

Urging the voters to consider the candidate, the political party they represent and their history before voting, the BRS chief said that despite 75 years of democracy, people are yet to mature. Additionally, he advocated for a shift towards televised policy explanations instead of traditional public meetings in India.

Speaking in Urdu at Patancheru, KCR said, “Kadam kadam pe curfew rehethey the. BRS ane ke bad ek bar bi nahi. (There used to be curfew imposition regularly. But, after the BRS came to power, curfew hasn’t been was imposed even once).”

Stating that the upcoming Assembly elections were a matter of life and death for farmers, KCR cautioned ryots, asking them to refrain from voting for the Congress. “If the Congress wins, the Dharani portal will be scrapped while the Rythu Bandhu and Bima schemes will be stopped. In its place, the outdated Patel Patwari system will make a comeback and corruption will prevail,” he added.

Anticipating future initiatives, he stated that Patancheru is poised to attract more industries, particularly in the IT sector. Additionally, KCR said the Metro rail would be extended to include a line around the Ring Road and an extension from Miyapur to Isnapur.

He referred to Patancheru as “Mini India”, emphasising its diverse population. He recounted the dire state under the Congress rule, citing contaminated drinking water issues that adversely affected public health. In contrast, he highlighted the BRS government’s success in providing clean drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha.

IT tower for Muslim youth in Pahadishareef

Earlier in his addresses in Maheswaram and Vikarabad, KCR spoke about ongoing works, including a drinking water supply project for areas along the Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

He vowed to resolve the drinking water problem in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, as well as the establishment of an IT tower dedicated to the minorities in the Maheshwaram constituency.

“Today, we are thinking about Muslim youths and setting up a special IT park for them near Hyderabad. The IT park will come up near Pahadishareef,” he said.

Highlighting industrial growth, the KCR pointed to the emergence of 52 industries in Tukkuguda, with the prospective Foxconn industry — Apple's biggest supplier — expected to employ 2 to 3 lakh people. He said Telangana would flourish in economic prosperity with increased income.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY: Hailing the “transformation” in the lives of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community after the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the Dalitwada in Huzurabad looks like Dhorawada (a locality where feudal landlords reside). Finding fault with the Congress for not improving the living standards of the Dalits over the 50 years of its rule, he said the grand old party has used Dalits as a vote bank and never thought about their welfare. Addressing public meetings at Maheshwaram, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, and Patancheru on Thursday, the BRS supremo said the government will implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in one phase across the Vikarabad (SC) constituency if the pink party is voted to power once again.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Denying the claim by Congress leaders that he took back land from Dalits, KCR promised that if he wins a third time, he will make sure Dalits have full rights to the land. “Every Dalit family will become a Bangaru Kutumbam,” he said. Cautioning the people of Telangana that they would meet the “same fate as the people in Karnataka” if they believed in the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, KCR said the Karnataka government was providing five hours of power supply to farmers. Congress would give “power holidays to industries” in Telangana if they are elected, he said. He also stressed that the people of Telangana are not “Ghulams” (slaves) of Delhi, in an indirect jibe at the Congress and the BJP. He criticised the proposed reduction of agricultural electricity supply to three hours against the current 24 hours, cautioning about the consequences, including exploding transformers and substations. The BRS chief estimated that replacing the existing 32 lakh agricultural motors with 10 HP motors would cost Rs 50,000 crore. “The people should understand what will happen if such people are voted to power,” he remarked. The BRS supremo criticised the Congress, stating that party leaders destroyed the state for 50 years. “Congress leaders who have tried to deceive the public with lies and half-baked truths are trying to mislead the public by making unrealistic promises once again,” he added. KCR held Congress responsible for a series of incidents, including the 1969 movement resulting in 400 casualties, the killing of seven university students, and the contentious merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, he blamed Congress for failing to honour commitments after the alliance in 2004, stating that it led to the suicides of hundreds of students. Urging the voters to consider the candidate, the political party they represent and their history before voting, the BRS chief said that despite 75 years of democracy, people are yet to mature. Additionally, he advocated for a shift towards televised policy explanations instead of traditional public meetings in India. Speaking in Urdu at Patancheru, KCR said, “Kadam kadam pe curfew rehethey the. BRS ane ke bad ek bar bi nahi. (There used to be curfew imposition regularly. But, after the BRS came to power, curfew hasn’t been was imposed even once).” Stating that the upcoming Assembly elections were a matter of life and death for farmers, KCR cautioned ryots, asking them to refrain from voting for the Congress. “If the Congress wins, the Dharani portal will be scrapped while the Rythu Bandhu and Bima schemes will be stopped. In its place, the outdated Patel Patwari system will make a comeback and corruption will prevail,” he added. Anticipating future initiatives, he stated that Patancheru is poised to attract more industries, particularly in the IT sector. Additionally, KCR said the Metro rail would be extended to include a line around the Ring Road and an extension from Miyapur to Isnapur. He referred to Patancheru as “Mini India”, emphasising its diverse population. He recounted the dire state under the Congress rule, citing contaminated drinking water issues that adversely affected public health. In contrast, he highlighted the BRS government’s success in providing clean drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha. IT tower for Muslim youth in Pahadishareef Earlier in his addresses in Maheswaram and Vikarabad, KCR spoke about ongoing works, including a drinking water supply project for areas along the Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs 650 crore. He vowed to resolve the drinking water problem in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, as well as the establishment of an IT tower dedicated to the minorities in the Maheshwaram constituency. “Today, we are thinking about Muslim youths and setting up a special IT park for them near Hyderabad. The IT park will come up near Pahadishareef,” he said. Highlighting industrial growth, the KCR pointed to the emergence of 52 industries in Tukkuguda, with the prospective Foxconn industry — Apple's biggest supplier — expected to employ 2 to 3 lakh people. He said Telangana would flourish in economic prosperity with increased income. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp