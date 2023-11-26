EXPRESS EXCLUSIVE | Congress riding on false hype, BRS will sweep polls: Kavitha

Kalyan Tholeti By

Express News Service

BRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha insists that the buzz around the Congress is based on false hype, pointing at the absence of its network across the State. The former MP, in an exclusive interview with Kalyan Tholeti of TNIE, sounds confident and says the BRS is on an upward swing as election date nears

Excerpts



There is increasing buzz of a Congress surge. What do you make of it?

Yes, there is a buzz after the Karnataka election. It is natural that some sections might want something new. Until a few weeks ago, it was a bit strong but in the last days as we head into the election, the talk has changed. There is an upswing for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The Congress has tried to manufacture consent by dubious means.

You have been working in Nizamabad district for some time. How is your campaign going on?

I am working on a personal level. I am taking advantage of this Assembly election. After my electoral loss last time, I didn’t want to go to Delhi. I took it too personally. Fact was, I secured more votes last time in the Lok Sabha elections than in the previous one. I am hands on here, reaching out to people. Everyone wants to have a personal connect with me.

How are you fighting off the winning perception being created by the Congress?

We have an extensive network of dedicated cadre. We can reach every doorstep, which the Congress cannot. For instance, when I visited Manthani and was interacting with hundreds of women, it was obvious to me that they don’t know much about Rahul Gandhi. Fact of the matter is, Congress hasn’t been able to reach the grassroots. We dismantled their network in the last decade. You see, not every voter listens to speeches. The message will have to be carried house to house. So, Congress has a crisis on its hands even now. Most of them are overconfident. Basking in their false hype, they are unable to see that their manifesto hasn’t reached the people. They are merely depending on speeches.

You are confident that your party will create history by winning a third term?

My confidence stems from what I see.

What is the logic behind retaining most of the incumbent MLAs as clearly there is anti-incumbency?

Our legislators are the most recognisable faces. We didn’t want to let go of leaders who have worked for the last 10 years. The Congress and BJP expected that they could wean away some of our leaders as they don’t have recognisable faces. We didn’t want to give them winning candidates. If you have observed, both parties didn’t announce their candidates until we did.

During our travels, we have seen that many are dissatisfied that they haven’t benefited from schemes such as Dalit Bandhu and 2BHK housing. How are you addressing this discontent?

We have had a headstart in the poll campaign. We have reached all constituencies. In each constituency, we have communities supporting us. There are teams for every section who assure the people. We are confident that they will vote for us en bloc. If they have a problem, we address it immediately. Our local leaders speak to each and every section. When it comes to voting, people do think and vote accordingly. We are confident as we have achieved and done a lot.

People who are complaining against the BRS are those who have no lands, those who do not receive Rythu Bandhu, pensions or life insurance. We are addressing the issues. We have been telling people that first we will issue ration cards. Silent voting will be there. We are also conveying to people that every family will get health insurance of up to Rs 15 lakh and life insurance as well.

How do you see PCC president Revanth Reddy contesting against BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao?

Revanth Reddy is a dud. He claimed in the US that three-hour power supply is enough for the farm sector. Before he could wake up in the morning there, the BRS painted wall to wall his absurd statement, asking people to choose between “current or kanneellu” (power or tears). The point is not how well you speak but also how meaningful your speech is. Revanth Reddy might be an orator who can elicit some whistles but he is surely not a leader. Not everyone can be a leader. People can see through the difference. As a voter if I see, he says he will develop Hyderabad real estate and draws parallels with Amaravati, which is a failed experiment!

What is your assessment of the BJP’s prospects?

The BJP is nowhere in the picture. Eatala Rajender will lose in Gajwel as well as Huzurabad.

There appears to be a tough triangular contest in Kamareddy?

No. KCR sir will win Kamareddy. Look at the geography. We are closely connected to the region. Our ancestral village is here. Kamareddy is near Medak, our stronghold, and my brother Ramanna’s constituency as also Harish Rao garu’s constituency. We are going to win in Dubbaka too.

How many seats do you think your party will win?

We will not win less than 70. KCR sir, who has his finger on the pulse of the people, believes we will definitely get 90. He is generally correct.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha insists that the buzz around the Congress is based on false hype, pointing at the absence of its network across the State. The former MP, in an exclusive interview with Kalyan Tholeti of TNIE, sounds confident and says the BRS is on an upward swing as election date nears Excerpts There is increasing buzz of a Congress surge. What do you make of it?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Yes, there is a buzz after the Karnataka election. It is natural that some sections might want something new. Until a few weeks ago, it was a bit strong but in the last days as we head into the election, the talk has changed. There is an upswing for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The Congress has tried to manufacture consent by dubious means. You have been working in Nizamabad district for some time. How is your campaign going on? I am working on a personal level. I am taking advantage of this Assembly election. After my electoral loss last time, I didn’t want to go to Delhi. I took it too personally. Fact was, I secured more votes last time in the Lok Sabha elections than in the previous one. I am hands on here, reaching out to people. Everyone wants to have a personal connect with me. How are you fighting off the winning perception being created by the Congress? We have an extensive network of dedicated cadre. We can reach every doorstep, which the Congress cannot. For instance, when I visited Manthani and was interacting with hundreds of women, it was obvious to me that they don’t know much about Rahul Gandhi. Fact of the matter is, Congress hasn’t been able to reach the grassroots. We dismantled their network in the last decade. You see, not every voter listens to speeches. The message will have to be carried house to house. So, Congress has a crisis on its hands even now. Most of them are overconfident. Basking in their false hype, they are unable to see that their manifesto hasn’t reached the people. They are merely depending on speeches. You are confident that your party will create history by winning a third term? My confidence stems from what I see. What is the logic behind retaining most of the incumbent MLAs as clearly there is anti-incumbency? Our legislators are the most recognisable faces. We didn’t want to let go of leaders who have worked for the last 10 years. The Congress and BJP expected that they could wean away some of our leaders as they don’t have recognisable faces. We didn’t want to give them winning candidates. If you have observed, both parties didn’t announce their candidates until we did. During our travels, we have seen that many are dissatisfied that they haven’t benefited from schemes such as Dalit Bandhu and 2BHK housing. How are you addressing this discontent? We have had a headstart in the poll campaign. We have reached all constituencies. In each constituency, we have communities supporting us. There are teams for every section who assure the people. We are confident that they will vote for us en bloc. If they have a problem, we address it immediately. Our local leaders speak to each and every section. When it comes to voting, people do think and vote accordingly. We are confident as we have achieved and done a lot. People who are complaining against the BRS are those who have no lands, those who do not receive Rythu Bandhu, pensions or life insurance. We are addressing the issues. We have been telling people that first we will issue ration cards. Silent voting will be there. We are also conveying to people that every family will get health insurance of up to Rs 15 lakh and life insurance as well. How do you see PCC president Revanth Reddy contesting against BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao? Revanth Reddy is a dud. He claimed in the US that three-hour power supply is enough for the farm sector. Before he could wake up in the morning there, the BRS painted wall to wall his absurd statement, asking people to choose between “current or kanneellu” (power or tears). The point is not how well you speak but also how meaningful your speech is. Revanth Reddy might be an orator who can elicit some whistles but he is surely not a leader. Not everyone can be a leader. People can see through the difference. As a voter if I see, he says he will develop Hyderabad real estate and draws parallels with Amaravati, which is a failed experiment! What is your assessment of the BJP’s prospects? The BJP is nowhere in the picture. Eatala Rajender will lose in Gajwel as well as Huzurabad. There appears to be a tough triangular contest in Kamareddy? No. KCR sir will win Kamareddy. Look at the geography. We are closely connected to the region. Our ancestral village is here. Kamareddy is near Medak, our stronghold, and my brother Ramanna’s constituency as also Harish Rao garu’s constituency. We are going to win in Dubbaka too. How many seats do you think your party will win? We will not win less than 70. KCR sir, who has his finger on the pulse of the people, believes we will definitely get 90. He is generally correct. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp