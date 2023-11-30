Telangana Assembly Elections: 20.64 per cent voting recorded till 11 am

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling began on Thursday morning on a peaceful note for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana, where the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly TRS) is going all out to retain power in the state and achieve a hat trick, while the Congress is making strong efforts to wrest power from the BRS, which hopes to overcome the state's anti-incumbency factor.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm. However, elections in 13 assembly constituencies would finish one hour earlier due to security reasons.

As of 11 am, 20.64 per cent voting was recorded, according to latest information.

Law enforcement agencies suggested that the following constituencies are Maoist-affected areas, and polling would conclude one hour before in Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Asifabad, Manthani, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta, and Bhadrachalam.

Among the early voters were AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and his sister & BRS MLC K Kavitha, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, actor Allu Arjun, actor Junior NTR, actor Chiranjeevi along with his family, and Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy with his family.

Rama Rao referring to urban apathy witnessed in the state earlier, said, "Only those who show up count and the rest don't in a democracy."

Megastar & Union Former Minister ⁦@KChiruTweets⁩ casting his vote along with family members in Obulreddy school Jubilee Hills





#TelanganaElections2023 | Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and his family cast their vote in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the people of Telangana to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the festival of democracy.

Former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: "Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a 'Bangaru' Telangana, Vote for Congress."

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy voted in the Kodangal assembly segment where he is the party's candidate.

The Congress said it brought to the notice of Chief Electoral officer Vikas Raj alleged violation of the poll code by BRS leader Kavitha by making an appeal to the people to vote for BRS.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Jangaon Assembly Constituency while voting was underway. The purported video of the scuffle was caught on camera and shared on social media. Congress, BJP, and BRS polling agents reportedly started arguments on local and non-local issues including criticism of BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy which angered his loyalists.

FACTBOX:

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, prominent ministers T Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, and BJP leaders Etela Rajender, Arvind Dharmapuri, Bandi Sanjay Kumar are some of the key faces among the 1,862 candidates in the fray.

Total Voters: 3,26,18,261.

Men Voters: 1,63,13,268

Women Voters: 1,63,02,261

Transgenders: 2,676

Service Voters: 15,406

Young Voters (Age 18-19)

Male: 5,70,274

Female: 4,29,273

Transgenders: 120

Total: 999,667

Senior Citizens (Age 80+)

Men: 1,89,519

Women: 2,50,840

Transgender: 12

Total: 440,371

Overseas Electors (NRI): 2,944

Total Contesting Candidates - 2,290 (Male – 2,068, Female – 221, Transgender person –1)

PwD Electors : 506,921. They include Male: 290,090, Female: 216,815 and Transgender: 16.

Total polling stations - 35,655

Auxiliary polling stations - 299

Maximum limit to polling stations in Hyderabad - 1550 and Rural areas and towns: 1500.

Deployment of Forces : 45,000 Telangana Police, 3,000 of other departments like excise etc.

TSSP Companies: 50

Companies of CAPF: 375

Home Guards coming from neighbouring states - 23,500. They include Karnataka (5000), Andhra Pradesh (5000), Maharashtra (5000), Madhya Pradesh (2000), Orissa (2000), Tamil Nadu-2000 and Chattisgarh-2500)

Total Number of Teams/Squads -1866

Staff deployed: 2,08,000

Accessible components for PwD Voters: Wheel Chairs - 21686 (One wheel chair at every polling station)

Voter Slips in Braille for visually Challenged – 76532

Voter’s Guide in Braille for visually Challenged - 40000

Dummy Ballot papers in Braille for visually Challenged – 40000

Free transport for 80+ and PwD to Polling Stations by Returning Officer.

Over 2.50 lakh poll personnel have been deployed for poll duties.

As many as 65,000 police forces, including those from neighbouring states, 50 companies of Telangana State Special Police, and 375 companies of Central forces, have been deployed for security arrangements to ensure peaceful polling in the state.

A total of 35,655 polling booths and 299 auxiliary polling stations have been set up across the state.

Nearly 75,464 Ballot Units, 44,828 Control Units, and 49,460 VVPATs are being used for polling purposes.

(With additional inputs from PTI and ANI)

