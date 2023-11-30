Telangana: Heavy rain forecast on polling day today; hailstorms lash Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has forecast heavy rainfall in southern districts on Thursday while light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at isolated places across the state for the next 48 hours.

According to an IMD official, districts such as Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda may experience rains on polling day. Nizamabad received 56.6 mm of rainfall and Medak received 9 mm on Wednesday. According to the IMD, low-level winds are blowing from the southeast towards the state.

Hyderabad is expected to receive light drizzle in the night. Morning hours are likely to see mist/hazy conditions. With a minimum temperature of 18.5 0C, Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 0C.

Bhadrachalam recorded the day’s highest temperature of 33.8 0C, closely followed by Khammam at 33.6 0C. Hailstorms damage houses in Nizamabad Several areas across Nizamabad district experienced severe weather conditions — heavy hailstorms, rain and strong winds — on Tuesday night. People living in makeshift shelters face many issues due to the torrid showers until Wednesday afternoon.

An average rainfall of 20.4 mm was recorded across the Nizamabad district. The highest rainfall was reported in Pothangal Mandal (61.5 mm), while Balkonda recorded the lowest at 1.1 mm. Several areas reported rainfall ranging from 20 mm to 50 mm. The neighbouring Kamareddy district also experienced an average rainfall of over 20 mm.

The entire city of Nizamabad, as well as the adjoining rural areas, received heavy rains and hailstorms. Heavy rains lashed the district for about two hours and eased to a drizzle that continued until the early hours of Wednesday. The adverse weather conditions led to disruptions in the Arsapally, Borgaon and Vinayaknagar 33/11kv substations, resulting in a halt in power supply until Wednesday afternoon.

Fallen trees and power lines obstructed roads, with some power poles leaning onto the streets. Tin sheds collapsed in various places, forcing people to seek refuge in safer locations. In urban and rural areas, parked cars and two-wheelers suffered damage. The premises of several polling booths were inundated.

Sources said a significant amount of mud has accumulated due to water stagnation. The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and NPDCL engineers along with other staffers began cleaning and restoration efforts on Wednesday morning.

Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Gupta visited several places in minority-dominated areas, offering consolation and support to the affected residents. Congress candidate Md Ali Shabbir also toured affected areas and extended his sympathy to the victims. NPDCL Superintending Engineer (SE) R Ravindar told TNIE that the power supply was restored by late evening.

NMC staff took measures to clear stagnant water and mud accumulated on roads and other public areas throughout the city.

