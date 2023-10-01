Head constable washed away in open drain near Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 51-year-old head constable in Kothagudem 1 Town police station, Pallapu Sridevi, was washed away in an open drain near Annadanasatram, in Bhadrachalam on Saturday. Her body was found at Vista complex flood bank sluice and was later shifted to the area hospital for post-mortem.

She came to Bhadrachalam for bandobast duty for minister KT Rama Rao’s tour. However, due to heavy rains, Rama Rao’s visit to Bhadrachalam was cancelled. She slipped and fell into the open drain. Locals who noticed the constable disappearing into the drain informed the police who later found her body near the Vista complex sluice.

After knowing about the incident, SP Dr Vineeth G rushed to the spot along with ASP Paritosh Pankaj and made arrangements to shift the body for postmortem.

Speaking to TNIE, SP said that it was a very unfortunate incident. He expressed grief to the bereaved family members.

Sridevi a native of Prakashnagar in Khammam town was living in Kothagudem. Her husband Rama Rao, also a police constable, is working in the Special Branch. She is survived by a son and daughter.

KHAMMAM: A 51-year-old head constable in Kothagudem 1 Town police station, Pallapu Sridevi, was washed away in an open drain near Annadanasatram, in Bhadrachalam on Saturday. Her body was found at Vista complex flood bank sluice and was later shifted to the area hospital for post-mortem. She came to Bhadrachalam for bandobast duty for minister KT Rama Rao’s tour. However, due to heavy rains, Rama Rao’s visit to Bhadrachalam was cancelled. She slipped and fell into the open drain. Locals who noticed the constable disappearing into the drain informed the police who later found her body near the Vista complex sluice. After knowing about the incident, SP Dr Vineeth G rushed to the spot along with ASP Paritosh Pankaj and made arrangements to shift the body for postmortem. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, SP said that it was a very unfortunate incident. He expressed grief to the bereaved family members. Sridevi a native of Prakashnagar in Khammam town was living in Kothagudem. Her husband Rama Rao, also a police constable, is working in the Special Branch. She is survived by a son and daughter.