PM Modi launches and inaugurates infrastructure projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana 

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects and inaugurated other finished structures, in total worth more than Rs 13,500 crore via videoconferencing in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.

He declared the formation of the National Turmeric Board and the establishment of the Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 900 crore.

"India is the largest producer of turmeric, and after Covid-19, awareness on the uses of turmeric has increased along with its worldwide demand," the PM observed, stressing the need to channelise its supply chain from production to research, so that it can benefit the turmeric farmers in Telangana and the country at large. He said that the turmeric board will help the farmers in value-addition and infrastructure creation.

Expressing confidence in the HPCL- Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG pipeline being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,170 crore, the PM said that the 425 km-long Multi-Product Pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur) being laid at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore is bound to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the districts.

PM Modi also said that the Nagpur-Vijayawada economic corridor will make commuting between Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana easy, boosting trade, tourism, and industry in these states. He said that some crucial economic hubs including eight special economic zones, five mega food parks, four fishing seafood clusters, three pharma and medical clusters, and a textile cluster will become part of that corridor.

"By connecting the East-West ports and easy access to sea ports and exports from there, the people of Telangana will occupy the world market," he predicted.

On the new academic blocks in the University of Hyderabad inaugurated by him virtually, PM Modi said that the Centre has recognised the university as an 'Institution of Eminence' and that special funds are being provided to the university.

The five new buildings of Hyderabad University inaugurated are --- School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex - III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

The PM also flagged off the Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

