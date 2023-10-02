PM speaks in Telugu, mesmerises audiences in Telangana's Mahbubnagar

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional connection with the people was evident during the public meeting addressed by him in Mahbubnagar on Sunday. Right from wishing the audience in Telugu saying “Andariki Namaskaralu inka Subhabhivandanalu” at the beginning of his speech, to starting his every sentence with “Naa Kutumbasabhyulara” (my family members), Modi drew huge applause every time he used Telugu words.

Modi kept the audience engaged during his entire speech, with the crowd cheering loudly every time the prime minister made a statement, trying to establish a connection with the locals. At one point, Modi became emotional and expressed his gratitude to the people for the kind of love and affection being showered on him, and said it was a magnificent feeling.“The kind of energy being showed by you people will give the BRS and Congress leaders a sleepless night,” he said, drawing applause.

The highlight of the meeting was when he saw a toddler, being held by her mother, on the giant screens and said: “My blessings are with that little doll.” This too drew a huge cheer from the crowd. Modi also tried to connect with the women by mentioning the valour of Rani Rudrama Devi and the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. “Telangana’s sisters know that their brother is in Delhi, who is making all efforts to make their lives easy and convenient,” he said.

He also praised the art, culture and expertise of Telangana’s artisans, by informing the people that he recently presented a memento to the President of South Africa, which became the hot topic of discussion among the world leaders.

When the public meeting began, the mood was dull and there were many empty chairs. But by the time Modi’s speech began, the entire venue was packed with audience. At one point when the chairs in the galleries were empty, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao intervened and got the police personnel stationed there, to fill those galleries with the people who were entering the venue.

