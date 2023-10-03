PM Modi back in Telangana today with more ‘gifts’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his second visit to Telangana in a span of just three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be touring Nizamabad on Tuesday to attend Induru Praja Garjana rally and inaugurate several development works in the district.

On Sunday, the PM laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple developmental projects pertaining to road, rail, petroleum, natural gas, and higher education worth more than `13,500 crore to the nation in Mahbubnagar. He also announced the decision to establish the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad.

During his Tuesday’s tour of Nizamabad, the prime minister will be laying the foundation stone of the National Turmeric Board as well as several other railway projects.

During a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, the prime minister criticised the BRS government and opposition Congress in the State and their “dynastic” rule.

As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha is aspiring to contest from Nizamabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leaders are expecting that the PM may refer to the Delhi liquor scam during his speech in Nizamabad.

The BJP promised to establish a turmeric board in Nizamabad, a region that accounts for a major portion of turmeric produced in the country, and it honoured that promise with the PM’s announcement made in Mahbubnagar.

The State unit of the party is trying to mobilise a large number of people for Induru Praja Garjana as it did for Sunday’s Palamuru Praja Garjana. With the back-to-back meetings, the BJP is trying to intensify its campaign for the ensuing Assembly elections.

PROJECTS, COSTS & BENEFITS

Manoharabad-Siddipet railway line

For the first time, there will be rail connectivity to several areas under Medak and Siddipet districts

76-km Manoharabad-Siddipet railway line completed at a cost of `1,200 crore on a cost-sharing basis wherein the Telangana government bore a third of the cost and provided the land for free

It will aid in the socio-economic development of the people and give a fillip to agriculture and agro-based industries in the region

348-km track electrification

The 348-km track electrification between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahbubnagar-Kurnool completed at a cost of

Rs 305 crore

It will facilitate seamless and continuous electrified rail connectivity from Adilabad to Hyderabad/Secunderabad and important towns like Tirupati, Bengaluru and Chennai

DEMU train services

2 new DEMU train services between Siddipet and Secunderabad

This train will be connecting Siddipet, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts. It will be beneficial to daily commuters, students, farmers and people requiring medical assistance

