Fighter KCR will never align with cheater Modi: BRS working president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nizamabad, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a “fighter” and will never join hands with the NDA.“We are not slaves of Gujarat and we have no business to join hands with the NDA,” Rama Rao told reporters here on Tuesday.

“Modi claimed that KCR sought his permission to make me the chief minister. Why would we need Modi’s permission for any decision that our party and leadership take?” Rama Rao wondered.

He said that Modi lowered the stature of his position with his utter lies.“Modi’s BJP is the biggest jhoota and jumla factory that speaks lies. KCR is a fighter who would never associate himself with a cheater like Modi,” he said.

“A PM-level leader displaying such blatant dishonesty is utterly disgraceful and condemnable. The prime minister should try his hand at storytelling and scriptwriting. He stands a good chance of winning an Oscar,” the BRS leader said.“Modi’s inconsistency is evident. If the BRS funded Congress in Karnataka, what were the ED and Income Tax department doing?” he wondered.

‘Modi suffers from selective amnesia’

Rama Rao also ridiculed Modi for stating that the BRS is a family-run party. He said that the PM was suffering from selective amnesia.“Former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal and his son and Deputy CM Sukbir Singh Badal aligned with the NDA. So did PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh may find a place in the NDA. Similarly, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray can be part of NDA. But the prime minister turns a blind eye to these facts and targets only the BRS,” he alleged.

“When the prime minister talks about dynastic politics, one must ask about the appointment of (Amit Shah’s son) Jay Shah, who runs Indian cricket as BCCI secretary,” he said.Rama Rao also pointed out that whichever State the prime minister visits, he ends up calling its CM the most corrupt leader.

The BRS working president also recalled the unfulfilled assurances given by Modi, including doubling farmers’ income, achieving a five trillion economy, housing for all, creating two crore jobs annually and retrieving black money.

“Modi has done nothing for Telangana. He denied national status to irrigation projects, scrapped ITIR, and questioned Telangana’s very existence,” he alleged and said that the people of Telangana would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

‘BJP candidates will lose deposits in 110 seats’

Rama Rao predicted that the BJP would not get deposits in 110 Assembly seats in the coming polls and could not win a single Lok Sabha seat in TS. Rama Rao averred that the BRS would hit a hat-trick in the State.

He said that the NDA was a sinking ship. “Parties like the Shiv Sena, TDP, JD(U), Shiromani Akali Dal have already left the NDA. At present, only CBI, ED, and I-T are with the NDA,” Rama Rao said.

He questioned as to what happened to those cases levied on Himanta Biswa, Sujana Chowdary and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

