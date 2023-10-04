Rajiv Gandhi International Airport awarded Level 4+ transition accreditation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded Level 4+ Transition accreditation in recognition of its alignment with global climate goals in carbon management from the Airports Council International (ACI).

This is the highest accreditation under the coveted Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, introduced by Airports Council International (ACI) EUROPE in 2009.

The ACA programme is the industry standard for the assessment of an airport’s efforts to manage and reduce carbon emissions. It comprises Level 1 (Mapping), Level 2 (Reduction), Level 3 (Optimisation), Level 3+ (Neutrality), Level 4 (Transformation) and Level 4+ (Transition), which makes Level 4+ the highest.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said: “Today, climate change is the most pressing challenge and as a global corporate citizen, Hyderabad Airport is building multiple pathways to reduce carbon emissions. Our entire airport operations runs on renewable energy with a mission of zero waste and zero discharge. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to environmental responsibility. We have set ambitious targets to achieve zero carbon emissions.”

