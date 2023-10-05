Centre approves fresh ToR for Krishna river tribunal

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: In a significant victory for Telangana, marking the end of a nine-year struggle, the Union government on Wednesday decided to give fresh terms of reference (ToR) for the existing Brijesh Kumar tribunal. This tribunal will now reevaluate the allocation of Krishna River waters between the sibling States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Union Cabinet made this decision, invoking Section 5(1) of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act (ISRWDA), 1956. Consequently, the previously assured 811 tmcft of water will be allocated anew by the tribunal between AP and Telangana.

Currently, as per the temporary arrangement, there is an allocation of 299 tmcft to Telangana and 512 tmcft to AP. However, Telangana has been demanding a share of 574 tmcft out of the total assured 811 tmcft of Krishna river water.

A senior official from Telangana’s irrigation department told TNIE, “Given that nine years have already passed, the Centre should establish a one- or two-year time frame for delivering its verdict. Delaying justice is tantamount to denying it.”

Krishna: AP govt may oppose tribunal

It is worth recalling that shortly after its formation in July 2014, Telangana requested the Union government to refer the Krishna River water-sharing issue to a Tribunal under Section 3 of ISRWDA. This request arose because Telangana did not exist when the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal initially delivered its verdict. As the Union government delayed action, Telangana filed a petition in the Supreme Court in 2015, urging the Centre to direct the matter to the Tribunal.

In 2020, during the second Apex Council meeting, the then Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat proposed that if Telangana withdrew the case in the apex court, the Centre would refer the matter to the Tribunal. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao agreed to this, and the government withdrew the case in 2021. Initially, Telangana sought to involve all stakeholder States, including Karnataka and Maharashtra, as parties in the dispute. However, later, Telangana requested the Centre to allocate Krishna river waters afresh, restricting the matter to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Between 2015 and 2023, Telangana sent numerous letters to the Centre requesting the establishment of a new Tribunal.

While there has been no official response from the Andhra Pradesh government, it has consistently opposed Telangana’s demand to refer the Krishna River disputes to a new Tribunal. Andhra Pradesh has conveyed to the Centre multiple times that there is no need for another tribunal, arguing that the Bachawat Tribunal had already made project-wise allocations, and its verdict should be considered final.

TELANGANA WANTS FAIR SHARE IN KRISHNA RIVER

July 7, 2014: Telangana files its complaint to the Centre under Section 3 of ISRWD Act, 1956 for adjudication of Krishna river water disputes

water disputes

August 10, 2015: As the Centre did not constitute the tribunal within the stipulated one year time, Telangana files a writ petition in Supreme Court

August, 2018: Irrigation Minister writes a letter to the Centre to refer the Krishna river disputes to a tribunal

to a tribunal

December 26, 2018: KCR writes a letter to the PM urging him to refer section-3 complaint to a tribunal, limiting the scope between AP and TS.

October 6, 2020: In the 2nd apex council meeting, Jal Shakti Minister says if TS withdraws its case in SC, the Centre will consider setting up a tribunal

June 9, 2021: Telangana withdraws its writ petition

October 6, 2021: Supreme Court issues orders treating the petition of TS as withdrawn

September 20, 2023: The tribunal passes an order stating that it is not empowered to make fresh water allocations as claimed by TS, as it is working only on Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act

September 22, 2023: Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar writes a letter to the Jal Shakti secretary to refer to the matter of Krishna water disputes to a tribunal

to a tribunal

October 4, 2023: The Union Cabinet decides to give new ToR for Tribunal to make fresh allocations

WHAT is Telangana likely to seek?

Telangana may seek 574.60 tmcft (70.80% out of 811 tmcft assured waters)

At present, the temporary sharing arrangement between TS and AP are 299 tmcft and 512 tmcft

TS may oppose allocation of Krishna water by AP to outside river basin, especially to Rayalaseema region

The catchment areas of Krishna in TS is 52,232 sq km (68.5%)

The catchment area of Krishna in AP is 24,018 sq km (31.5%)

TS may demand for assured water for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Kalwakurthy LIS.

The TS also want additional 45 tmcft above NSP, as AP got Polavaram TURMERIC BOARD OKAYED TOO

The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of a National Turmeric Board, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday. The establishment of Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu under the aegis of the UGC was approved

