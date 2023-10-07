Home States Telangana

Rekha Nayak quits BRS, to join Congress

Rekha Nayak claimed that she was a victim of internal politics as KCR wanted to field Johnson Naik, a friend of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, as the pink party’s candidate from Khanapur.

Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Nayak. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Khanapur MLA Rekha Nayak on Friday resigned from the BRS ahead of joining the Congress. She has been upset with the BRS leadership after her name did not figure in the list of 115 candidates announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rekha Nayak said that the government had not bothered to make Khanapur the headquarters of a revenue division though the demand has been pending for a long time. She also alleged that the BRS government had deliberately starved Khanapur of funds.

