Soldier killed in Sikkim relief operations laid to rest

The funeral ceremony witnessed the presence of Army officials, district administration representatives, police officials and hundreds of individuals who joined to pay tribute.  

Published: 09th October 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Army Jawan Neeradi Ganga Prasad funerals were completed with Army official honors on Sunday in Kummanpally village in Salura Mandal near Bodhan town in Nizamabad district on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The final rites of 32-year-old Lance Naik Neeradi Ganga Prasad were conducted with full military honours on Sunday at Kummanpally village of Salura mandal near Bodhan town in Nizamabad district. Prasad was involved in Teesta River flash flood relief operations in Sikkim when he went missing.

His body was discovered on Thursday. Following a post-mortem examination, his remains were transported to Secunderabad and subsequently, to his native village on Sunday morning. The funeral ceremony witnessed the presence of Army officials, district administration representatives, police officials and hundreds of individuals who joined to pay tribute.  

A large number of people also participated in a rally from Bodhan to Kummanpally village. They chanted slogans like “Ganga Prasad amar rahe.” Nizamabad DC Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and Nizamabad CP V Satyanarayana also paid their tributes.

