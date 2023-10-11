Furnish details of cases registered against Revanth: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to furnish information sought by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy regarding the number of criminal cases filed against him.

In response to a writ petition filed by Revanth, the judge issued instructions to the State government, represented by its Principal Secretary (Home) and the Director-General of Police (DGP), to furnish the information sought by the TPCC chief. The court stressed that Revanth, being a people’s representative and Opposition leader, has a legitimate right to the information.

In his petition, Revanth alleged that the police department did not consider his representation dated October 3, 2023, seeking information regarding criminal cases registered against him in various police stations within the State, in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Critic of govt’s policies

During the proceedings, Tera Rajanikanth Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that Revanth has been a vocal critic of the government’s policies and has raised his concerns on various platforms.“Due to this, activists of the ruling party have filed numerous false cases against him, some of which resulted in chargesheets. Over the last two years, approximately 20 cases have gone to trial, and he was acquitted in all of them by the Special Court for MLAs and MPs at Nampally,” counsel said. After hearing the arguments, Justice Bhaskar Reddy issued notices to the authorities and adjourned the matter to October 17.

Acquitted in all 20 cases registered in last 2 years

