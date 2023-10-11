Travel in RTC buses, win a lucky draw

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC announced the Dasara/Bathukamma bumper offer to passengers. Those who travel in RTC buses during Dasara can win cash prizes. The passengers have to write their name, and phone number on the backside of the ticket and drop the same in drop boxes to be set up at all bus depots.

The RTC will draw lots and announce cash prizes to 110 persons at Rs 9,900 each, coming to a total of Rs 11 lakh. Five women and five men would be selected in each region. Those who travel in RTC buses from October 21 to 23 and again from October 28 to 30 can participate in the lucky draw. Two separate drop boxes would be set up for women and men. In every region, the RTC will select 10 persons by drawing lots.

Those who reserve their seats using the advanced reservation facility could also participate in the lucky draw. More details on the lucky draw can be had on RTC call centre numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

It may be recalled that the RTC conducted a lucky draw during Rakhi and selected 33 women and gave Rs 5.5 lakh prize. RTC MD VC Sajjanar said in a release that the RTC is running 5,265 special buses for Dasara and Bathukamma. These special buses will be run from October 13 to 24.

