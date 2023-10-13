Home States Telangana

Rs 25 crore project: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology join UK scientists in 5-year deal

The study will include researchers from the University of Bristol, UK, the MRC Unit and the Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). (File Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB), Hyderabad, is set to be part of the Diverse Epigenetic Epidemiology Partnership (DEEP), a five-year international project which has been sanctioned a fund of 2.5 million GBP (around Rs 25.35 crore) by the Medical Research Council (MRC), United Kingdom. The partnership aims to improve global health by studying the effects of genomic and environmental diversity on differences in disease risk observed across the global population, according to a press release.

This is significant as many global communities, such as Indians and Africans, are often under-represented in health studies and the effects of genetic and environmental diversity on health within those communities are often missed. The study will also include researchers from the University of Bristol, UK, the MRC Unit and the Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Dr Giriraj R Chandak, the co-principal investigator, said, “Since prior research is heavily biased towards relatively homogeneous European populations, I am very excited at the inclusion of Indian cohorts with longitudinal data on subjects making it possible to draw causal inferences, in association with the trans-ancestry cohorts”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSIRCCMB MRC Medical Research Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp