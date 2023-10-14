Eatala Rajender may give tough fight to KCR in Gajwel

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s announcement that he will contest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from Gajwel apart from his home constituency of Huzurabad has become a hot topic of discussion in political circles. Rajender, once a trusted confidant of KCR fell out of favour and was subsequently dismissed from the Cabinet after he had said that the leaders were not slaves to the pink flag but were its owners.

The chief minister also tried to bear down on him by ordering an inquiry into the alleged encroachment of assigned land by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by his wife in Hakimpet in the Gajwel Assembly segment.

Now, after Eatala’s announcement that he would be in the fray from Gajwel, many of the lower-rung leaders, especially those belonging to the Mudiraj caste in the constituency, are coming out in his support.

In fact, Rajender had already announced in the past that he wanted to contest Gajwel against the chief minister as he wanted to exact revenge for hounding him out of the State Cabinet.

Interestingly, when Eatala announced that he would be in the fray in Gajwel, there was no opposition to him. Usually, when a leader from one constituency seeks election from another, the local leaders raise objections. In this instance, several BC leaders from the ruling party had called on Rajender and expressed solidarity with him.BRS leaders infer that the chief minister will have to face a tough time in Gajwel if Eatala contests from there.

Oustee votes

The land oustees of the Mallanna Sagar project, who have been evicted from the Dubbaka constituency, now live in Mutrajpally near Gajwel. It is assumed that their votes might go to Eatala Rajender as they were not happy with the compensation paid to them. It was after Rajender left the BRS that the government brought in schemes like Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu. It is said that the number of people who have benefited from these schemes is meagre compared to those who are not covered. It appears an interesting contest is in the offing in Gajwel if Eatala seeks election from KCR’s home turf.

