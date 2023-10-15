Pravalika died due to personal reasons: Police

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Saturday clarified that Pravalika Marri, who died by suicide on Friday night at a hostel in Ashok Nagar, took the extreme step because of personal reasons and not because of the cancellation of Group exams by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) as claimed by leaders of some political parties and student unions. They claimed that she did not appear for any TSPSC exams.

The 23-year-old woman from Duggondi in Warangal district came to the city some time ago to prepare for competitive exams. She hanged herself in her hostel room on Friday night.

Hundreds of protesters belonging to the Congress and the BJP gathered outside the hostel after the news of her suicide broke and blamed the government for her death.

They did not allow the police to shift the body of Pravalika to the hospital for postmortem. They turned violent and pelted stones, leaving Saifabad ACP KVR Satyanarayana and SI Tharun injured. The police dispersed the protesters and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital at 3 am.

A senior police official told TNIE that Pravalika was depressed after learning that her boyfriend was going to get engaged to another woman. He dismissed the allegations that she resorted to suicide over failing to get a job.

He claimed that Pravalika fell in love with Shivaram Rathod from Kosgi. “We checked her conversations with Shivaram, her suicide note and also writings in the books with love symbols,” he said, adding that the samples were sent to FSL and they are awaiting for reports. “Based on the reports, we may book a case against Shivaram for abetment of suicide,” he said.

According to him, the CCTV footage showed Pravalika and Shivaram going out on Friday before she came back and ended her life.

Owner of Brindavan Girls Hostel Prabhakar said that Pravalika shared a room with four other women.

According to him, she had dinner and left for her room. Later, one of her roommates came down and when she went back, she found Pravalika hanging to the ceiling.

