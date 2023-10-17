BJP, Congress copied BRS schemes, not other away round: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that the people of Telangana were happy with the assurances included in the BRS election manifesto, party’s working president KT Rama Rao hit back at the Congress and BJP for claiming that his party copied their schemes.

Rama Rao was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a BRS office along with party’s general secretary K Keshav Rao, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar in Sircilla on Monday.

“It is the Congress and BJP which copied BRS schemes and not the other way round. Congress copied our schemes and included them in the guarantees it announced in Karnataka. The BJP too copied our ideas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi copied our schemes like Rythu Bandu and Mission Bhagiratha and launched PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Har Ghar Jal schemes,” Rama Rao said.

“Both the Congress and BJP leaders are unable to digest the fact that our chief minister released an election manifesto that is being appreciated by one and all,” said. “Till 2014, the Congress was in power. Why did it fail to introduce such schemes for the welfare of the people all these years?” he asked.

He also appealed to the people to be wary of who the Congress and BJP leaders operate in the State. “You should understand that the Congress and BJP bosses are sitting in Delhi. But the BRS bosses are in every gully (bylanes) of Telangana,” he said.

“KCR is Sri Rama Raksha (protector) for Telangana people. Some opposition leaders think that they will secure votes by attacking KCR. But that is nothing but an illusion,” he added.

Referring specifically to ‘KCR Bima, Prati Intiki Dheema’, a new scheme promised by the chief minister while releasing the BRS manifesto, Rama Rao said “it is most-talked-about and liked scheme” and it will be beneficial to around 93 lakh families.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that the people of Telangana were happy with the assurances included in the BRS election manifesto, party’s working president KT Rama Rao hit back at the Congress and BJP for claiming that his party copied their schemes. Rama Rao was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a BRS office along with party’s general secretary K Keshav Rao, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar in Sircilla on Monday. “It is the Congress and BJP which copied BRS schemes and not the other way round. Congress copied our schemes and included them in the guarantees it announced in Karnataka. The BJP too copied our ideas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi copied our schemes like Rythu Bandu and Mission Bhagiratha and launched PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Har Ghar Jal schemes,” Rama Rao said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Both the Congress and BJP leaders are unable to digest the fact that our chief minister released an election manifesto that is being appreciated by one and all,” said. “Till 2014, the Congress was in power. Why did it fail to introduce such schemes for the welfare of the people all these years?” he asked. He also appealed to the people to be wary of who the Congress and BJP leaders operate in the State. “You should understand that the Congress and BJP bosses are sitting in Delhi. But the BRS bosses are in every gully (bylanes) of Telangana,” he said. “KCR is Sri Rama Raksha (protector) for Telangana people. Some opposition leaders think that they will secure votes by attacking KCR. But that is nothing but an illusion,” he added. Referring specifically to ‘KCR Bima, Prati Intiki Dheema’, a new scheme promised by the chief minister while releasing the BRS manifesto, Rama Rao said “it is most-talked-about and liked scheme” and it will be beneficial to around 93 lakh families. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp