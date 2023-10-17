Pravalika’s death an institutional murder: NSUI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the death by suicide of Pravallika as an “institutional murder just like Rohith Vemula”, AICC in-charge for NSUI Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday said that the State always assassinates the character of victims when they expose the failures in the system.

“It happened in the Rohit Venumah incident at Hyderabad Central University, and again in Pravalika’s suicide. Even if she had a love affair, what is wrong with it? There is nothing wrong with love, everything wrong with hatred,” Kanhaiya Kumar said.

He was addressing the media along with NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat at the Gandhi Bhavan on Monday where he said that Pravallika’s suicide exposes the failures of TSPSC. Kanhaiya Kumar substantiated his claims with the documents purportedly TSPSC applications for various posts. He called upon the youth to fight till the last breath and not to take their own lives over it.

Pointing at IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s response towards the Pravalika suicide incident, the former JNU students union president said that the ruling party’s attitude was insensitive. Accusing Rama Rao of trivialising Pravalika’s death during a televised interview, he sought to know the BRS working president’s eligibility for a ministerial post.

Finding fault with the BRS and BJP governments, Kanhaiya Kumar said that youth dying by suicide was a national issue. He said that as per NCRB data, 36 youths were killing themselves each day on average. He said that the suicide rate shot up by 70 per cent from 2015 to 2023. He alleged that BRS has no concern for youth and their aspirations and it was reflected in the pink party’s manifesto for the Assembly elections.

BRS GOVT SPREADING LIES, SAYS JAVADEKAR

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, “In Telangana, Pravallika, a student of Group II examination of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), committed suicide because the @BRSparty govt. failed to conduct timely and fair exams. Instead of accepting the responsibility, the #BRSGovt is insulting #Pravalika & youth of #telangana by spreading lies. KTR says there is no proof that she was appearing for exams. Mr.@KTRBRS here is the proof. Now you must apologise to Pravallika’s family and the people of Telangana.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

