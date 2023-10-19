Home States Telangana

Telangana student dies by suicide at IIT-Kharagpur

Hostel mates found Kiran’s room locked from inside around 8.30 pm.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:34 AM

IIT Kharagpur

IIT-Kharagpur (File Photo)

By Express News Service
K Kiran Chandra

MEDAK: Allegedly unable to bear the pressures of project work, a fourth-year electrical engineering student from Sujith Tanda in Toopran mandal of Medak died by suicide in his hostel room in IIT-Kharagpur late on Tuesday.

K Kiran Chandra was found hanging around 10 pm. His brother, Pawan, also studies at the same institution. Kiran’s father Chander is a government teacher and his mother Anita is a teacher at a private school.  

“With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra,” a statement from IIT Khharagpur said. Hostel mates found Kiran’s room locked from inside around 8.30 pm. The door was forced open and he was found hanging.

