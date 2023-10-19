Telangana student dies by suicide at IIT-Kharagpur

By Express News Service

K Kiran Chandra

MEDAK: Allegedly unable to bear the pressures of project work, a fourth-year electrical engineering student from Sujith Tanda in Toopran mandal of Medak died by suicide in his hostel room in IIT-Kharagpur late on Tuesday.

K Kiran Chandra was found hanging around 10 pm. His brother, Pawan, also studies at the same institution. Kiran’s father Chander is a government teacher and his mother Anita is a teacher at a private school.

“With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra,” a statement from IIT Khharagpur said. Hostel mates found Kiran’s room locked from inside around 8.30 pm. The door was forced open and he was found hanging.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

K Kiran ChandraMEDAK: Allegedly unable to bear the pressures of project work, a fourth-year electrical engineering student from Sujith Tanda in Toopran mandal of Medak died by suicide in his hostel room in IIT-Kharagpur late on Tuesday. K Kiran Chandra was found hanging around 10 pm. His brother, Pawan, also studies at the same institution. Kiran’s father Chander is a government teacher and his mother Anita is a teacher at a private school. “With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra,” a statement from IIT Khharagpur said. Hostel mates found Kiran’s room locked from inside around 8.30 pm. The door was forced open and he was found hanging.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp