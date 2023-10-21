Jagan Mohan Rao elected Hyderabad Cricket Association president

Home States Telangana

Published: 21st October 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The elections for the HCA were conducted on Friday. Daljit Singh of the Good Governance panel won the vice-president post while Devaraj of the Cricket First panel won the secretary post.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Jagan Mohan Rao of the United Members of HCA panel has won the president post of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The elections for the HCA were conducted on Friday. Daljit Singh of the Good Governance panel won the vice-president post while Devaraj of the Cricket First panel won the secretary post. Basava Raju (Good Governance panel) was elected as the joint secretary, CJ Srinivas Rao (United Members of HCA panel) as treasurer and Sunil Agarwal (Cricket First panel) as councillor.

A cricket expert, Jagan Mohan Rao, founded the Akshara Educational Society in 2010 with six schools. He also founded two NGOs — Asara and Bhavishya — with an aim to provide educational facilities and create employment prospects. He has served as the president and general secretary of the Handball Federation of India, chairman of the Premier Handball League and as the president of the Telangana Handball Association.

The elections were conducted in Uppal stadium. Of the 173 votes, 169 members participated in the polling. Speaking to reporters later, Jagan Mohan Rao thanked BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha for their support.

Jagan Mohan Rao got 63 votes and his nearest rival Amarnath got 62 votes. Amarnath was supported by former skippers Shivalal Yadav and Arshad Ayub. The ruling BRS backed Jagan Mohan Rao. Anil Kumar who contested as president with the support of BJP leader and former HCA president G Vivek, got just 30 votes.

