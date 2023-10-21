When Rahul Gandhi turned dosa master

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Breaking free from his security detail, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mingled with ‘aam admi’ during his bus yatra while on his way to Jagtial from Karimnagar on Friday. He stopped his convoy at Nookapalli and visited a roadside eatery. He struck up a conversation with its owner and asked him how he made dosas. Rahul Gandhi also tried his hand at making dosas.

The Congress leader even served dosas to two customers, leaving the eatery owner amused. Rahul Gandhi sat with the customers and had breakfast with them. As children too came rushing to look at him, he distributed chocolates among them.

Later, he stopped his convoy when he saw a toddy tapper. He approached him and asked him to lend his ‘moku’, with whose help a toddy tapper climbs palm trees. For a short while, he wore the ‘moku’ around him. At a roadshow in Jagtial, he reached out to the people and party activists from his bus and shook hands with them. He stood on the footboard of the vehicle and greeted the people as the vehicle moved forward.

