Devotees bid adieu to Saddula Bathukamma

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: After worshipping goddess Bathukamma for nine days, thousands of women bid farewell to Saddula Bathukamma. Thousands of women congregated, with colourful flowers for the Saddula Bathukamma festival at Padmakshi Temple, the Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda, on Sunday evening. Women worshipped the goddess and offered each other with turmeric vayanam.

Women in traditional attires turned the tri-cities of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet vibrant with huge bathukammas made up of various flowers of myriad colours. Flowers like celosia, cassia, marigold, chrysanthemum, pumpkin plant, luffa, and other flowers are used in making the bathukamma.

The roads leading to the Thousand Pillar temple, Waddepally lake, Badrakali lake, Padmakshi temple, Ursugutta, and several other locations were lit up. Keeping the cultural identity of Telangana alive, they gathered near the lakes and sang songs paying tribute to Goddess Gowri with grace.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation authorities made arrangements for the festivities with lights, installed CCTV cameras, and a drinking water facility for the women who play bathukamma at the temple. The officials also deployed staff to keep the places clean. Barricades were set up and police personnel were deployed. Roads leading to important locations were cordoned off and the traffic was diverted to other routes to make way for the women.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: After worshipping goddess Bathukamma for nine days, thousands of women bid farewell to Saddula Bathukamma. Thousands of women congregated, with colourful flowers for the Saddula Bathukamma festival at Padmakshi Temple, the Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda, on Sunday evening. Women worshipped the goddess and offered each other with turmeric vayanam. Women in traditional attires turned the tri-cities of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet vibrant with huge bathukammas made up of various flowers of myriad colours. Flowers like celosia, cassia, marigold, chrysanthemum, pumpkin plant, luffa, and other flowers are used in making the bathukamma. The roads leading to the Thousand Pillar temple, Waddepally lake, Badrakali lake, Padmakshi temple, Ursugutta, and several other locations were lit up. Keeping the cultural identity of Telangana alive, they gathered near the lakes and sang songs paying tribute to Goddess Gowri with grace.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation authorities made arrangements for the festivities with lights, installed CCTV cameras, and a drinking water facility for the women who play bathukamma at the temple. The officials also deployed staff to keep the places clean. Barricades were set up and police personnel were deployed. Roads leading to important locations were cordoned off and the traffic was diverted to other routes to make way for the women. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp