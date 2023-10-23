Home States Telangana

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to address public meeting in Kollapur

It is learnt that the party remains receptive to further additions and is recalibrating its strategy accordingly.

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Congress’ election campaign, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address a public meeting in Kollapur on October 30. The party may unveil its Women’s Declaration and other election promises during the public meeting in Kollapur. Meanwhile, the State Congress leaders met at AICC general secretary KC Venugopal’s residence for the second consecutive day in Delhi on Sunday to finalise candidates for the remaining Assembly segments.

Screening committee chairman K Muralidharan, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre were among the key leaders who took part in the meeting.

According to sources, the party may unveil its second list of candidates after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 25. It is learnt that the party remains receptive to further additions and is recalibrating its strategy accordingly. The screening committee has already made an appeal to the party’s Central Election Committee to release the second list comprising candidates for all the constituencies left out in the first list.

VHR: Uttam encouraged defection

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, a loyalist to the Congress and Gandhi family, came down heavily against the party’s CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleging that the latter sent several Congress leaders into BRS and BJP. He also alleged that Uttam provoked TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy to speak against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Hanumantha Rao made these allegations as Uttam was allegedly trying to give Amberpet constituency as per his whims and fancies. Hanumantha Rao has been urging the party to give tickets to his close aide R Laxman Yadav. He, however, said that he will continue to be in the party until his last breath.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp