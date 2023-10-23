Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to address public meeting in Kollapur

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Congress’ election campaign, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address a public meeting in Kollapur on October 30. The party may unveil its Women’s Declaration and other election promises during the public meeting in Kollapur. Meanwhile, the State Congress leaders met at AICC general secretary KC Venugopal’s residence for the second consecutive day in Delhi on Sunday to finalise candidates for the remaining Assembly segments.

Screening committee chairman K Muralidharan, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre were among the key leaders who took part in the meeting.

According to sources, the party may unveil its second list of candidates after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 25. It is learnt that the party remains receptive to further additions and is recalibrating its strategy accordingly. The screening committee has already made an appeal to the party’s Central Election Committee to release the second list comprising candidates for all the constituencies left out in the first list.

VHR: Uttam encouraged defection

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, a loyalist to the Congress and Gandhi family, came down heavily against the party’s CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleging that the latter sent several Congress leaders into BRS and BJP. He also alleged that Uttam provoked TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy to speak against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Hanumantha Rao made these allegations as Uttam was allegedly trying to give Amberpet constituency as per his whims and fancies. Hanumantha Rao has been urging the party to give tickets to his close aide R Laxman Yadav. He, however, said that he will continue to be in the party until his last breath.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As part of the Congress’ election campaign, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address a public meeting in Kollapur on October 30. The party may unveil its Women’s Declaration and other election promises during the public meeting in Kollapur. Meanwhile, the State Congress leaders met at AICC general secretary KC Venugopal’s residence for the second consecutive day in Delhi on Sunday to finalise candidates for the remaining Assembly segments. Screening committee chairman K Muralidharan, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre were among the key leaders who took part in the meeting. According to sources, the party may unveil its second list of candidates after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 25. It is learnt that the party remains receptive to further additions and is recalibrating its strategy accordingly. The screening committee has already made an appeal to the party’s Central Election Committee to release the second list comprising candidates for all the constituencies left out in the first list.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); VHR: Uttam encouraged defection Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, a loyalist to the Congress and Gandhi family, came down heavily against the party’s CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleging that the latter sent several Congress leaders into BRS and BJP. He also alleged that Uttam provoked TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy to speak against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Hanumantha Rao made these allegations as Uttam was allegedly trying to give Amberpet constituency as per his whims and fancies. Hanumantha Rao has been urging the party to give tickets to his close aide R Laxman Yadav. He, however, said that he will continue to be in the party until his last breath. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp