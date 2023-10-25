Adilabad villagers in Telangana threaten to boycott polls

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Deprived of basic amenities, more and more villagers in the hinterland of Telangana are threatening to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections. The latest to express their ire over the government’s alleged apathy are the residents of a number of villages in the erstwhile Adilabad district. They have erected banners in their respective villages stating that they would boycott the elections if their problems are not addressed.

Several villages in Asifabad and Kadam mandal lack basic facilities like roads. The residents of these villages claim that the political leaders, including those from the ruling party, visit their them during elections and make several promises only to forget those after the polls.

The worst case is that of Gundi village in Asifabad mandal where construction works on a bridge, started before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, are yet to be completed. The residents, who put up banners threatening to boycott elections, are demanding that the leaders stop playing politics with the bridge.

Like Gundi, Gangapur, Raniguda and many other villages in Kadam mandal too lack proper connectivity. The residents of these villages are also threatening to boycott elections if the government fails to laid the roads. In Pembi and Kerameri mandals too, residents of several villages are facing similar problems.In fact, there are no roads in these villages and the residents travel on bullock carts to cross local rivers and streams to reach other places.

