Art, music and folk dance on display during Alai-Balai event

Published: 26th October 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya poses with other artists during the the Alai-Balai event on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Vivek Bhoomi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a colourful display of Telangana culture, art, music and folk dances at the annual ‘Alai-Balai Dasara Sammelan’ hosted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi at the Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday. It was attended by governors, former governors, ministers, politicians, social workers, prominent personalities and celebrities.

“This festival has been showcasing the diverse aspects of the vibrant culture of Telangana. It brings the people of Telangana, including the diaspora together. Alai Balai has become a bond of cultural and spiritual unity for the people of Telangana. By celebrating the spiritual and cultural traditions of Telangana, the festival of Alai Balai also celebrates the Indian ethos,” said President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the annual event which is being held right after the Dasara festival for many years, has been sending a strong message of social unity and harmony, bringing together different sections and people in the society together.HMTV CEO Lakshmi Rao, Padmashree awardee Anandrao and natural farmer Chinthala Venkat Reddy were felicitated on the occasion.

