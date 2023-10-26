Deemed ineligible for teacher jobs, DPSE holders move Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to State and Union governments, seeking their response to a writ petition filed by Akula Suresh and 35 others alleging that concrete steps have not been taken to implement the National Education Policy-2020, despite the issuance of various GOs aimed at providing free education to children aged between 4 and 6 years.

The petitioners contend that the notification for direct recruitment to the posts of Teachers, as per GO 25 issued by the State’s School Education department on September 5 discriminates against them. Pointing out that GO 25 deems holders of Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) ineligible to compete for teacher positions, they told the court that this contradicts the objectives of NEP-2020.

The petitioners said the State government has not designated certain teaching positions for DPSE holders in violation of key Articles of the Constitution, including Article 14 (equality before the law), Article 16 (equality of opportunity in matters of public employment), Article 21A (right to education), and Article 43 (promotion of educational and economic interests of SCs, STs and other weaker sections).

Taking up the petition, the judge issued notices to the State government, School Education Department principal secretary and the National Council for Teacher Education, Government of India seeking their responses.The matter was adjourned to November 7, 2023.

