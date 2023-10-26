Eager to serve the nation, say IPS toppers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The young crop of IPS officers who would be commissioned into police service after the Dikshant parade on October 27, are eagerly looking forward to serving the nation, putting their heart and soul into their efforts.Three such officers whom the TNIE spoke to belong to different places including one from Telangana. They are the toppers of their batch — Anushtha Kalia, Antriksh Jain, and P Mounika.

Anushtha Kalia, a BTech graduate, is based out of Delhi. She has a specialisation in computers. She is not only the topper but will be commanding the upcoming parade on Friday. Anushitha, after completing her BTech from Delhi University, began working in a private firm.

She said, “After giving a serious thought, I decided to enter the IPS where I could share my knowledge in computers with others. Technology is emerging posthaste and there is a lack of awareness. I would like to serve the nation in this area.”

Anushitha said, “We can use computer skills in arresting human trafficking. During my case studies, I noticed that technology could be of great help in improving communication which is essential in the investigation of human trafficking cases in different cities.”

IPS trainee P Mounika, who is one among five other trainees from Telangana, said that the academy has pulled her from her comfort zone and trained her. Now the uncomfortable zone has become very comfortable for her.

She said she liked training in jungle tactics and war. “We were trained to build stamina so that we could go out without food and water for long periods as we may have to work, sometimes, in trying situations in inhospitable terrains,” she said.

“We had to do a 40km route march and 16km run which were difficult initially. But they, in the end, helped me come out of my comfort zone and increased my self-confidence levels,” she added.Another trainee Antriksh Jain, who bagged the ‘Tonk Cup for Equitation’, is from Chandigarh. He said that he cherished the great moments while riding Poonam, the horse that was assigned to him.

He said he did MBA after his BTech and took up a job in Hyderabad not knowing that in four months he would be in the academy, training.“I enjoy indulging in indoor activities that help me improve my knowledge. I also go out to stretch myself. I am interested in NDPS Act cases and the case studies also helped me. I explored Hitec City, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills looking for vegetarian restaurants to spend weekends,” he said.

