Notification for admission into BSc Allied Health Sciences out in 

HANAMKONDA: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday issued a notification for online registration for admission into BSc Allied Health Sciences courses under the Competent Authority Quota.

Applications online are invited from eligible candidates for admission into the BSc (Allied Health Sciences) courses including BPT and BSc (MLT) courses for the academic year 2023-24 under Competent Authority Quota in affiliated Institutions.

Notification has been issued for online registration to determine State Merit position for web-based counselling and admission into Competent Authority Quota seats. Provisional final merit list will be notified after scrutiny of all original certificates uploaded at the time of online registration.

Total number of seats available will be notified along with notification for exercising web-options for counselling. BSc Anaesthesia Technology, BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc Cardiac and Cardiovascular Technology, BSc Renal Dialysis Technology, BSc Optometry, BSc Respiratory Therapy Technology, BSc Neuro Science Technology, BSc Critical care Technology, BSc Radiology and Imaging Technology, BSc Audiology and Speech Therapy Technology, BSc Medical Records Sciences, BSc Nuclear Medicine ( No Institution has been granted EC by Government till date) and no Institution has been granted EC by the government till date for BSc Radiotherapy Technology.

If any Institution is permitted for above courses, the same will be considered for admissions. No fresh registrations shall be done or notifications will be issued. Candidates can register online and upload scanned original certificates from 8 am on October 27 to 6 pm on November 2 on website: https://alliedhs.tsche.in

Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on eligibility criteria notified here after verification of uploaded original certificates.

