Telangana High Court disposes of PIL on management of temples

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent development, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, has disposed of a PIL that was registered based on a communication addressed to the court by Dr T H Chowdary, Chairman of Pragna Bharati.

The PIL raised concerns about the management and administration of Hindu temples that are under government control. Dr Chowdary alleged that these temples were headed by converts to Christianity and that the temple trust boards were filled with individuals lacking merit, including some who had converted to Christianity.

The court’s decision came after a counter affidavit was filed by the Secretary to the Government, Revenue (Endowments) Department. According to the affidavit, information provided by district-level officers indicated that there are approximately 243 temples in Secunderabad, out of which 83 are registered, and 160 are non-assemble (non-organized).

Additionally, 199 of these temples are under the administrative control of the Endowment Department. The affidavit went on to state that none of these temples was headed by individuals professing religions other than Hinduism.

