Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court disposes of PIL on management of temples

The PIL raised concerns about the management and administration of Hindu temples that are under government control.

Published: 29th October 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a recent development, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, has disposed of a PIL that was registered based on a communication addressed to the court by Dr T H Chowdary, Chairman of Pragna Bharati.

The PIL raised concerns about the management and administration of Hindu temples that are under government control. Dr Chowdary alleged that these temples were headed by converts to Christianity and that the temple trust boards were filled with individuals lacking merit, including some who had converted to Christianity.

The court’s decision came after a counter affidavit was filed by the Secretary to the Government, Revenue (Endowments) Department. According to the affidavit, information provided by district-level officers indicated that there are approximately 243 temples in Secunderabad, out of which 83 are registered, and 160 are non-assemble (non-organized).

Additionally, 199 of these temples are under the administrative control of the Endowment Department. The affidavit went on to state that none of these temples was headed by individuals professing religions other than Hinduism.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu temples management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp