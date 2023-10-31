Telangana assembly polls: BJP will finalise 3rd list by November 1, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that his party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) will be meeting on November 1, to decide on remaining nominees for the elections slated to be held on November 30. The BJP has so far announced names for 53 of the 119 Assembly segments.

“Our CEC will be meeting on November 1 under the leadership of our party president JP Nadda, and the candidate selection will be held transparently,” he said, addressing a press conference at BJP State headquarters. Slamming BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao over his statement to revamp TSPSC, Kishan Reddy said that youth and unemployed in the State will teach a lesson to the BRS in the forthcoming elections.

“If you were sincere you would have filled the posts. If you love youth, serious action would have been taken against the board of TSPSC. Why have you not taken action?” asked Kishan Reddy, adding that the chief minister should explain why he had failed to take action before seeking votes in elections.

Accusing the BRS of tarnishing the image of Pravalika and Rehmat, who had died by suicide, with false propaganda, Kishan Reddy said: “Unemployment rate is 16 per cent in Telangana. The BRS leaders had said several times that examinations will be held like UPSC and the job calendar will be announced every year. Not even a single Group I post nor a teacher post has been filled. The entire credit goes to CM. CP Biswal Committee appointed in 2014 submitted its report in 2021 that 1.92 lakh posts are lying vacant. Now it has reached two lakh posts.”

