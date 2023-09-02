14 U.S. companies to set up offices in Nalgonda IT Hub

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A job mela, themed ‘local placements for local youth,’ held in Nalgonda on Friday, garnered an unexpected response as over 12,000 individuals took part for 325 job vacancies. A total of 14 IT companies from the United States have expressed their intent to establish offices in the Nalgonda IT hub, scheduled to open in the last week of September.

The respective companies conducted online assessments for eligible job seekers who had applied.

Subsequently, candidates were invited for interviews based on their examination scores, and appointment letters were issued to the successful candidates. It is learnt that based on the eligibility criteria, selected individuals could expect annual salary packages ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 24 lakh.

N Vinay Kumar, a resident of Nalgonda who holds a BTech degree, said that he secured a job with an annual salary of Rs 6 lakh. He expressed gratitude for the IT hub in Nalgonda, which has opened doors to employment opportunities for many unemployed individuals.

Thousands of unemployed youth, accompanied by their family members, attended the job fair. To cater to their needs, the Nalgonda Municipality arranged for drinking water, food, and other essential amenities. The event was inaugurated by Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy.

Dr KV Ramana Chary, the municipal commissioner of Nalgonda, said that during the online examination, unemployed youth faced no network or technical issues. The municipal authorities collaborated with network providers to enhance connectivity in the area, ensuring that candidates could complete their exams without interruptions and within the allocated time frame.

