Home States Telangana

14 U.S. companies to set up offices in Nalgonda IT Hub

Over 12K apply for 325 vacancies at ‘local placements for local youth’ themed job fair

Published: 02nd September 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

A job mela, themed ‘local placements for local youth,’ held in Nalgonda on Friday, garnered an unexpected response as over 12,000 individuals took part for 325 job vacancies.

A job mela, themed ‘local placements for local youth,’ held in Nalgonda on Friday, garnered an unexpected response as over 12,000 individuals took part for 325 job vacancies.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A job mela, themed ‘local placements for local youth,’ held in Nalgonda on Friday, garnered an unexpected response as over 12,000 individuals took part for 325 job vacancies. A total of 14 IT companies from the United States have expressed their intent to establish offices in the Nalgonda IT hub, scheduled to open in the last week of September.

The respective companies conducted online assessments for eligible job seekers who had applied.
Subsequently, candidates were invited for interviews based on their examination scores, and appointment letters were issued to the successful candidates. It is learnt that based on the eligibility criteria, selected individuals could expect annual salary packages ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 24 lakh.

N Vinay Kumar, a resident of Nalgonda who holds a BTech degree, said that he secured a job with an annual salary of Rs 6 lakh. He expressed gratitude for the IT hub in Nalgonda, which has opened doors to employment opportunities for many unemployed individuals.

Thousands of unemployed youth, accompanied by their family members, attended the job fair. To cater to their needs, the Nalgonda Municipality arranged for drinking water, food, and other essential amenities. The event was inaugurated by Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy.

Dr KV Ramana Chary, the municipal commissioner of Nalgonda, said that during the online examination, unemployed youth faced no network or technical issues. The municipal authorities collaborated with network providers to enhance connectivity in the area, ensuring that candidates could complete their exams without interruptions and within the allocated time frame.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda IT hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp