Secunderabad railway station redevelopment work progressing well: SCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station, undertaken by the Ministry of Railways at an estimated cost of `720 crore, is progressing at the expected pace. Officials said they are constantly monitoring the works to ensure that they meet the deadlines.

The construction of a temporary booking office near exit gate 5 and a parcel office has already been completed, while the latter is already serving as a ticket and enquiry counter. The excavation works for a multi-level car parking facility towards the north side of the station building are currently underway.

Foundation works for the new station building on the southern side, apart from the two basements, have already commenced. There will be two basements on this side: one for facilitating the arrival of the passengers and the other one for parking.

Officials said that 90 per cent of civil works for the construction of three underground water have been completed. An underground tank of 1.5 lakh litre capacity is being constructed near the reservation office and another of 2 lakh litre capacity is being constructed near the train lighting depot area. The largest underground tank on the premises of 6 lakh litre capacity is being near Platform 10.

Further, as the new station building will handle more passengers and provide additional services, work has commenced for setting up an additional electrical sub-station (ESS) on the southern side of the existing station building.

Currently, there is an 11 KV ESS on the northern side of the existing station building. This is being upgraded to a 33 KV ESS as part of the station development plan. In addition, a new 33 KV ESS has been planned on the southern side for which 95 per cent of the foundation works have already been completed, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment works on April 8. This project is expected to be finished by October 2025.

