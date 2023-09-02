Home States Telangana

Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee to fight for public issues

The TPJAC endeavours to serve as the voice of the people, by creating awareness and representing their issues by exerting pressure on the ruling establishment before and after elections.

Prof G Haragopal delivers a lecture in Hyderabad on Thursday

Prof G Haragopal delivers a lecture in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Observing that one person ruling the State was neither possible nor should it be welcomed, TPJAC convener Prof G Haragopal on Friday said that the role of joint action committees becomes all the more important whenever politics turns immoral and governments start working against the people.

A 50-member committee of statehood activists was formed under the umbrella of Telangana People's Joint Action Committee (TPJAC) headed by Prof Haragopal as the convener.

Explaining what led to the activists who had played a key role in the Telangana formation to form the TPJAC, Prof Haragopal said that after Telangana was formed as a geographical entity, everyone believed that officials and political leaders would show concern towards the people and their aspirations.

“After what has been happening, now we can say that it is an illusion to feel that they will work for the people. Be it social or any other issue, the situation is distressing. Institutions are not running and government departments have been destroyed. Universities have deteriorated and there is no recruitment of teachers,” he said.

Prof Haragopal felt that Telangana could have become a model State had the JACs raised their voices and motivated the people to achieve their aspirations after the formation of the State.

