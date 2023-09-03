‘Weekend Masti’ at Karimnagar’s cable bridge

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to infuse the spirit of jubilation into weekends, the Karimnagar district administration has unveiled an initiative, ‘Weekend Masti’, at the majestic cable-stayed bridge. On the lines of the popular ‘Sunday Funday’ events held at Hyderabad’s cherished landmarks, Charminar and Tank Bund, this move has transformed the cable-stayed bridge into a hub of weekend entertainment. The unveiling, timed to coincide with Independence Day, has ushered in a new era of leisure for the denizens of Karimnagar.

Drawing inspiration from the motto ‘sky’s the limit for enjoyment’, the district administration, launched this novel tourism destination. Designed as a recurring weekend spectacle, ‘Weekend Masti’ has taken firm root in the community’s heart, taking place every Saturday and Sunday. The bridge, which forms an integral part of the Manair River Front project, does double duty, serving as a conduit for vehicular traffic on regular days and transforming into a platform for jubilation on weekends.

The pull of ‘Weekend Masti’ is undeniable, with its force attracting throngs of people from all walks of life. Underneath the open sky, the bridge becomes a stage for cultural extravaganza.

An array of food stalls form a tantalising trail for visitors, leading them to a platter of gastronomic delights. As the sun sets, the atmosphere electrifies with the rhythm of dancing Qawwali performances, melodies from talented singers and captivating displays of various artistic expressions.

A true embodiment of unity in diversity, the celebration accommodates people of all ages. The younger generation finds delight in an array of games, while families revel in the symphony of fireworks that grace the night sky. The allure of ‘Weekend Masti’ extends far beyond Karimnagar’s boundaries, beckoning visitors from neighbouring districts to partake in the revelry.

Praveen, a local businessman, says ‘Weekend Masti’ has become an inseparable part of his family’s leisure routine. For the past two weeks, he and his loved ones have found solace in this vibrant spectacle, escaping the demands and routine of daily life.

Expressing gratitude to the district administration, he says this initiative not only offers entertainment but also bolsters family bonds.

Srinivas, hailing from Warangal, shares a similar sentiment. Invited by a friend from Karimnagar, he discovered the all-encompassing magic of ‘Weekend Masti’. His experience is a testament to how this initiative has the power to bridge not just physical distances but also create lasting memories.

